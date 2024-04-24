Where Do We Go From Here? The Future of Women’s Health

The potential impacts on clinical trial outcomes warrant a discussion surrounding the current definition of women’s health.

In the second episode of our series on women’s health, we discuss what may happen to future generations if women, the custodians of generational health, are not comfortable sharing complete medical histories. Additionally, we discuss how broadening the definition will open funding to address women’s health.

Host

⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Lori Ellis⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠, Head of Insights, ⁠⁠BioSpace⁠⁠

Guests

⁠⁠Sans Thakur⁠⁠, Founder and Chairwoman of ⁠⁠Tower Capital⁠⁠

⁠⁠Chia Chia Sun⁠⁠, Chief Commercial Officer at ⁠⁠Fab Biopharma⁠⁠

⁠⁠Elisa Cascade⁠⁠, Chief Product Officer of at ⁠⁠Advarra⁠⁠

Shawana Moore, Medical Advisor on the ⁠⁠Advisory Council for Healthy Women⁠⁠

⁠⁠Katie Schubert⁠⁠, President and Chief Executive Officer of the ⁠⁠Society for Women’s Health

> Listen on Spotify

> Listen on Apple Podcasts

> Listen on Amazon Music

> Listen on iHeart Radio