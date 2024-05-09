Vor Bio Reports First Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Provides Company Update

On-track for trem-cel and VCAR33 ALLO clinical updates in the second half of 2024

Trem-cel trial expanded to include patients with myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS); Mylotarg™ dosing has advanced to the third cohort

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vor Bio (Nasdaq: VOR), a clinical-stage cell and genome engineering company, today reported financial results for the three-month period ended March 31, 2024, and provided a business update.

“We are pleased with the strong enthusiasm from investigators to enroll patients in both of our clinical trials and are encouraged by the number of VCAR33ALLO CAR-T trial sites that are now active, many of which overlap with our trem-cel sites,” said Dr. Robert Ang, Vor Bio’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “We are fully focused on execution of these clinical trials and are looking forward to our next substantive data update.”

Corporate Updates

Strong progress with VCAR33ALLO

Enrollment progress continues with multiple patients dosed in the first half of 2024.

VBP301, a Phase 1/2, multicenter, open-label, first-in-human study of VCAR33ALLO, is a transplant donor-derived anti-CD33 CAR-T cell therapy for patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) who have relapsed following a standard-of-care or trem-cel transplant.

VCAR33ALLO is manufactured from lymphocytes collected from the patient’s original transplant donor, generating a CAR-T cell therapy that is exactly matched to the recipient’s engrafted blood system. By using healthy transplant donor cells as the starting material to produce VCAR33ALLO, the CAR-T cells have a more stem-like phenotype, leading to greater potential for expansion, persistence, and anti-leukemia activity compared to a product derived from a patient’s own lymphocytes.

Trem-cel trial expanded to include patients with MDS, and dose escalation of Mylotarg is proceeding

15 patients have been dosed with trem-cel and additional trem-cel engraftment, and hematologic protection data from higher doses of Mylotarg are expected in the second half of 2024.

Patients are now receiving the third dose level of Mylotarg at 2.0 mg/m 2 .

. The trem-cel clinical trial has been expanded to include patients diagnosed with MDS. Approximately 1,250 stem cell transplants occur annually in the US for patients with MDS 1 and Vor Bio’s approach represents an important advancement in potentially transforming treatment of these blood cancers.

and Vor Bio’s approach represents an important advancement in potentially transforming treatment of these blood cancers. Trem-cel is a shielded transplant in development for patients with AML, in which healthy transplant donor cells are genetically engineered by removing CD33, with the potential to enable targeted therapies such as Mylotarg and CD33-targeted CAR-T therapy post-transplant, while avoiding on-target toxicities.

1. HRSA Transplant Activity Report (Table 10 By specific disease – 2020 data).

Accomplished oncology and cancer immunotherapy R&D executive joins Board

As previously announced, the Company has appointed Fouad Namouni, M.D. to its Board of Directors. Dr. Namouni currently serves as President of Research & Development at Blueprint Medicines and brings significant industry experience and expertise to Vor Bio’s Board.

Upcoming Milestones

Trem-cel clinical data update expected in the second half of 2024

VCAR33ALLOclinical data update expected in the second half of 2024

First Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Cash Position: Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities were $107.5 million as of March 31, 2024, which is projected to fund operations into the second half of 2025.

Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities were $107.5 million as of March 31, 2024, which is projected to fund operations into the second half of 2025. Research & Development (R&D) Expenses: R&D expenses for the first quarter of 2024 were $24.3 million, compared to $21.9 million for the first quarter of 2023. The increase of $2.4 million was primarily attributable to an increase in costs related to our trem-cel and VCAR33 ALLO clinical programs.

R&D expenses for the first quarter of 2024 were $24.3 million, compared to $21.9 million for the first quarter of 2023. The increase of $2.4 million was primarily attributable to an increase in costs related to our trem-cel and VCAR33 clinical programs. General & Administrative (G&A) Expenses: G&A expenses for the first quarter of 2024 were $8.0 million, compared to $8.5 million for the first quarter of 2023. The decrease of $0.5 million was primarily attributable to a decrease in consulting and legal expenses, partially offset by an increase in personnel-related costs.

G&A expenses for the first quarter of 2024 were $8.0 million, compared to $8.5 million for the first quarter of 2023. The decrease of $0.5 million was primarily attributable to a decrease in consulting and legal expenses, partially offset by an increase in personnel-related costs. Net Loss: Net loss for the first quarter of 2024 was $30.8 million, compared to $28.4 million for the first quarter of 2023.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet Data (Unaudited) (in thousands) March 31, December 31, 2024 2023 Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities $ 107,479 $ 137,175 Total assets 167,030 198,126 Total liabilities 43,995 47,402 Total stockholders’ equity 123,035 150,724 Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations (Unaudited) (in thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 Operating expenses: Research and development $ 24,322 $ 21,915 General and administrative 8,004 8,507 Total operating expenses $ 32,326 $ 30,422 Loss from operations $ (32,326 ) $ (30,422 ) Other income: Interest income 1,522 1,989 Total other income 1,522 1,989 Net loss $ (30,804 ) $ (28,433 ) Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted $ (0.45 ) $ (0.43 ) Weighted-average common shares outstanding, basic and diluted 68,030,966 66,265,703

