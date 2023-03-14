University of Nebraska Medical Center and ANANDA Scientific announce First Patient Enrolled in FDA-approved clinical trial for Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)

OMAHA, Neb. & GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- The University of Nebraska Medical Center (UNMC) and Ananda Scientific Inc. today announced that the first patient has been enrolled in an FDA-approved clinical trial evaluating Nantheia™ ATL5, an investigational drug using cannabidiol in ANANDA’s proprietary Liquid Structure™ delivery technology, for Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD). (Clinical Trials.gov Identifier NCT05269459)

Pictured above is principal investigator Matthew Rizzo, MD, FAAN, FANA, and Ananda Scientific CEO Sohail Zaidi. (Photo: Business Wire)

The trial is being led by principal investigator Matthew Rizzo, MD, FAAN, FANA, the Reynolds Professor and Chair of the UNMC Department of Neurological Sciences, chief physician for neurological services at Nebraska Medicine, and chief physician for neurosciences clinical programs at Nebraska Medicine.

“We are very excited to have this important trial underway,” said Dr. Rizzo. “Our collaboration with ANANDA Scientific is allowing us to advance evidence-based research into new therapeutics for the large PTSD patient population.”

Dr. Rizzo’s research team includes Jennifer Merickel, PhD, Cognitive Neuroscientist and Assistant Professor in the UNMC Department of Neurological Sciences, and Brigette Soltis-Vaughan, an Advanced Practice Registered Nurse, Clinician and Researcher in the UNMC Department of Psychiatry and Instructor in the UNMC Department of Neurological Sciences.

“Enrolling the first patient in our second PTSD clinical trial is an important milestone for ANANDA’s clinical development program,” said Sohail R. Zaidi, ANANDA’s Chief Executive Officer. “We are very pleased to be partnering with the UNMC’s research team in evaluating our promising drug for this very debilitating condition.”

This phase II double-blind, placebo-controlled, randomized clinical study is planning to enroll 180 participants to provide rigorous evaluation of the efficacy and safety of Nantheia™ ATL5.

ABOUT NANTHEIA™ ATL5

Nantheia™ ATL5 is an investigational drug that uses cannabidiol in ANANDA’s proprietary Liquid Structure delivery technology. Pre-clinical and initial clinical studies show that ANANDA’s Liquid Structure™ delivery technology (licensed from Lyotropic Delivery Systems (LDS) Ltd in Jerusalem, Israel) enhances the effectiveness and stability of cannabidiol. Nantheia™ ATL5 is an oral product with 100mg cannabidiol per softgel capsule.

ABOUT University of Nebraska Medical Center

As Nebraska’s only public academic health sciences center, UNMC is committed to the education of a 21st century health care workforce, to finding cures and treatments for devastating diseases, to providing the best care for patients and to serving the state and its communities through award-winning outreach. UNMC has six colleges, two institutes and a graduate studies program, serving more than 4,400 students in about 90 programs. Researchers at UNMC perform cutting-edge research in neurological sciences, oncology, infectious disease, and other key areas.

ABOUT ANANDA SCIENTIFIC

ANANDA is a leading research-focused biopharmaceutical company pioneering high-caliber clinical studies evaluating therapeutic indications such as PTSD, Radiculopathic Pain, Anxiety and Opioid Use Disorder (Mt. Sinai and UCLA). The company employs patented delivery technology to make cannabinoids and other plant derived compounds highly bioavailable, water soluble, and shelf-life stable and focuses on producing effective, premium quality pharmaceutical products. The company is expanding its research base through multiple sponsored research agreements with universities to diversify its clinical portfolio.

