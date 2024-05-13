U.S. Next Generation Sequencing Market Size to Worth USD 25.71 Bn by 2033

According to recent study by nova one advisor, the U.S. next generation sequencing market size was estimated at USD 4.10 billion in 2023 and is expected to be worth around USD 25.71 billion by 2033 with a CAGR of 20.15% from 2024 to 2033.

The rise in the prevalence of chronic diseases like cancer and the necessity for early diagnosis are among the factors contributing to the expansion, along with technological advancements and the growing need for individualized therapy. The growing number of partnerships and joint ventures between industry participants, as well as increased investment, are anticipated to positively affect market expansion. For example, in September 2023, the clinical-stage biotech business Neuron23, based in the United States, teamed up with QIAGEN to develop an additional diagnostic tool for Neuron23’s LRRK2 inhibitor, which is meant to treat Parkinson’s disease. The assay utilized in this cooperation is incorporated into an NGS workflow, which leverages QIAGEN’s Sample to Insight capabilities.

The U.S. government’s sponsorship of numerous programs has contributed significantly to the growth of the NGS business. Funding for public health projects, such as genetic surveillance programs, is provided by the CDC. The American Rescue Plan set aside USD 1.7 billion in September 2022 to fund current and future genome surveillance initiatives. There is USD 90 million allotted to maintaining the Pathogen Genomics Centers of Excellence network for the next five years, out of the USD 400 million allotted for innovation. The use of NGS in public health laboratories is made possible by CDC funding, which improves these facilities’ abilities to identify, characterize, and respond to pathogens.

Furthermore, a significant amount of funding for biomedical research, particularly initiatives pertaining to NGS and genomes, is provided by the NIH. NGS technologies are used by researchers and institutions that get NIH grants to investigate different diseases, comprehend genetic components, and create personalized medical strategies. This funding encourages innovation and technological improvement in the NGS sector by supporting basic research and translational projects. 2018 saw the launch of the NIH-funded Somatic Cell Genome Editing program, which aims to remove barriers to the clinical use of genome editing techniques for the treatment of various illnesses. The NIH Common Fund provides support for this project.

In addition, the rising incidence of cancer in the United States is anticipated to bolster the expansion of the NGS market. According to the American Cancer Society’s projections, there would be 611,720 cancer-related fatalities and 2,001,140 new cancer cases in the United States by 2024. In oncology, NGS is widely used for tumor profiling, genetic mutation identification, and therapy response prediction. The development of targeted therapeutics and the molecular characterization of tumors are two key applications of cancer genomics that are propelling the NGS market.

Key Takeaways:

The targeted sequencing and resequencing segment held the largest revenue share of 71.15% in 2023 and is expected to witness the fastest CAGR over the forecast period.

The whole genome sequencing

The consumables segment accounted for the larger revenue share in 2023 and it is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR of 21.06% over the forecast period.

The platforms segment is expected to witness significant growth from 2024 to 2033

In 2023, the sequencing segment held the largest market share of 57.63%.

The NGS data analysis segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR over the forecast period,

In 2023, the oncology segment held the largest market share of 26.69%,

The consumer genomics segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 22.77% during the forecast period.

In 2023, academic research held the largest market share of 50.59%.

The clinical research segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 22.85% from 2024 to 2033

Next Generation Sequencing Market Size in the global 2024 to 2033

The global next generation sequencing market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth USD 9.19 billion in 2023 and is poised to reach USD 66.04 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 21.8% from 2024 to 2033,North America dominated the NGS market with a share of 49.35% in 2023.

What Are Next Generation Sequencing Used For?

Genome Sequencing: NGS allows the rapid and cost-effective sequencing of entire genomes, enabling researchers to study genetic variations, mutations, and their associations with diseases.

Transcriptomics: NGS can be used to analyze the transcriptome, which refers to the complete set of RNA transcripts

Epigenetics: NGS is instrumental in studying epigenetic modifications such as DNA methylation, histone modifications, and chromatin accessibility, providing insights into gene regulation and disease mechanisms.

Metagenomics: NGS enables the study of microbial communities present in various environments, including the human gut, soil, water, and air. It helps in identifying and characterizing microbial species, studying their interactions, and understanding their roles in ecosystems and diseases.

Cancer Genomics: NGS facilitates the identification of genetic mutations, chromosomal rearrangements, and gene expression

Pharmacogenomics

Agricultural Genomics: NGS is employed in crop improvement programs, livestock breeding, and plant and animal genomics research to study genetic diversity, identify beneficial traits, and accelerate breeding efforts for improved agricultural productivity and sustainability.

Forensic Genomics: NGS is utilized in forensic science for DNA profiling, identification of suspects, and solving criminal cases by analyzing genetic markers and DNA evidence.

Infectious Disease Genomics: NGS aids in studying the genetic diversity of pathogens, tracking disease outbreaks, understanding transmission dynamics, and developing diagnostic tests and vaccines for infectious diseases.

Rare Disease Diagnosis: NGS helps in identifying genetic mutations responsible for rare genetic disorders, facilitating early diagnosis, genetic counseling, and targeted therapies for affected individuals.

Segments Insights:

Technology Insights

The targeted sequencing and resequencing segment held the largest revenue share of 71.15% in 2023 and is expected to witness the fastest CAGR over the forecast period. Targeted sequencing and resequencing technologies are mainly adopted for clinical applications, such as cancer diagnostics, prenatal testing, and genetic disease screening. The ability to analyze specific genomic areas makes these technologies accurately and efficiently well-suited for clinical use, driving their widespread adoption in the healthcare industry. In addition, advances in targeted sequencing and resequencing technologies have led to increased sequencing throughput, allowing researchers to analyze larger numbers of samples simultaneously. This increased throughput enables more efficient study designs and accelerates the pace of research.

The whole genome sequencing (WGS) segment is anticipated to witness significant growth by 2033 due to the increasing adoption of precision medicine and personalized healthcare. With advancements in WGS technology, it has become possible to sequence an individual’s entire genome, providing valuable insights into genetic variations and potential disease risks. This has led to the development of targeted therapies and personalized treatment plans, which can improve patient outcomes and reduce healthcare costs. Additionally, the decreasing costs of WGS and the increasing availability of sequencing services have made it more accessible to researchers and clinicians, further driving the growth of this segment.

Product Insights

The consumables segment accounted for the larger revenue share in 2023 and it is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR of 21.06% over the forecast period. The dominance can be attributed to the high demand for sequencing reagents, kits, and other consumables required for NGS procedures. As NGS technologies are more widely adopted in research and clinical settings, the demand for consumables is expected to continue to increase. In addition, advancements in sequencing technologies are resulting in new applications and workflows, which is further driving the demand for new and innovative consumables.

The platforms segment is expected to witness significant growth from 2024 to 2033, due to the increasing demand for better and more advanced sequencing platforms. Several companies are investing heavily in the development of new and innovative platforms that can provide faster and more accurate sequencing results. For instance, in April 2022, Thermo Fisher Scientific introduced the Ion Torrent Genexus Dx Integrated Sequencer. It is a CE-IVD marked and automated NGS platform designed to provide results within a single day. These trends are expected to continue in the coming years, driving further growth in the platform product segment.

Workflow Insights

In 2023, the sequencing segment held the largest market share of 57.63%. Sequencing workflow involves a comprehensive process of sequencing, which is critical for obtaining accurate and reliable results. It includes numerous steps, such as sample preparation, sequencing, and data analysis. The market for sequencing workflow is expected to grow further in the coming years as the demand for NGS-based research and clinical applications continues to increase.

The NGS data analysis segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR over the forecast period, due to the increasing demand for efficient and accurate analysis of genomic data. With the growing adoption of NGS technology in various applications such as drug discovery, clinical diagnostics, and personalized medicine, the demand for NGS data analysis is expected to rise. Additionally, the availability of advanced software and tools for NGS data analysis is also contributing to the growth of this segment.

Application Insights

In 2023, the oncology segment held the largest market share of 26.69%, due to the increasing prevalence of cancer in the country. NGS technology has revolutionized cancer diagnosis and treatment by allowing for more accurate and comprehensive genomic analysis of tumors, leading to personalized and targeted therapies. Additionally, ongoing research and development in the field of oncology is driving the demand for NGS applications in this area.

The consumer genomics segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 22.77% during the forecast period. There is a growing interest among consumers in learning about their genetic makeup, ancestry, and predisposition to certain health conditions. Direct-to-consumer (DTC) genetic testing companies offer affordable and convenient NGS-based DNA testing kits that provide consumers with insights into their genetic traits, ancestry, and potential health risks. This increasing consumer interest is expected to drive the demand for consumer genomics applications. Technological advancements in NGS have led to a significant reduction in the cost of sequencing, making it more accessible to consumers. As the cost of sequencing continues to decline and the efficiency of NGS platforms improves, consumer genomics companies can offer more comprehensive and affordable genetic testing services, further fueling market growth.

End-use Insights

In 2023, academic research held the largest market share of 50.59%. Academic institutions are at the forefront of genomic research and innovation. Researchers in academia are driven by interest and the purpose of knowledge, leading them to explore diverse areas of genomics using NGS technology. Their pioneering work drives the development of new sequencing methodologies, data analysis techniques, and applications, shaping the direction of the entire field. Government funding agencies, private foundations, and research grants often support academic research. These funding sources provide financial support for purchasing NGS equipment, reagents, and computational resources necessary for conducting genomic studies. The availability of funding enables academic researchers to invest in NGS technology and infrastructure, contributing to the growth of the market.

The clinical research segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 22.85% from 2024 to 2033. Regulatory agencies such as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) have approved several NGS-based tests and assays for clinical use, particularly in oncology and infectious diseases. The establishment of regulatory frameworks and guidelines for NGS-based diagnostics has increased confidence in the reliability and accuracy of genomic testing, facilitating the adoption of NGS technology in clinical research. As regulatory approvals for NGS-based tests continue to expand across different therapeutic areas, the demand for NGS in clinical research is expected to grow.

Recent Developments

In January 2024, Illumina collaborated with Janssen Research & Development, LLC. This collaboration aims to develop a molecular residual disease assay. The assay is a WGS multi-cancer research solution designed to detect circulating tumor DNA and improve our understanding of the persistence or recurrence of disease after clinical intervention.

In May 2023, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. and Pfizer partnered to expand access to next-generation sequencing testing for lung and breast cancer patients in over 30 countries across Africa, Latin America, Asia, and the Middle East. By enabling local access to NGS testing, the collaboration seeks to expedite the analysis of relevant genes, enabling healthcare professionals to make more informed decisions regarding individualized therapy for patients.

In April 2023, Agilent Technologies Inc. introduced the NGS assay for comprehensive genomic profiling for advancing precision oncology.

Key U.S. Next Generation Sequencing Companies:

Illumina, Inc

QIAGEN

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc

BGI

Pacific Biosciences

Bio Rad Laboratories

Oxford Nanopore Technologies, Inc

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Agilent Technologies, Inc

Eurofins Scientific

Segments Covered in the Report

This report forecasts revenue growth at country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2021 to 2033. For this study, Nova one advisor, Inc. has segmented the U.S. Next Generation Sequencing market.

By Technology

Whole Genome Sequencing

Whole Exome Sequencing

Targeted Sequencing & Resequencing DNA-based RNA-based

Others

By Product

Platforms Sequencing Data Analysis

Consumables Sample Preparation Target Enrichment Others



By Application

Oncology Diagnostics and Screening Oncology Screening Sporadic Cancer Inherited Cancer Companion Diagnostics Other Diagnostics Research Studies

Clinical Investigation Infectious Diseases Inherited Diseases Idiopathic Diseases Non-Communicable/Other Diseases

Reproductive Health NIPT Aneuploidy Microdeletions PGT Newborn Genetic Screening Single Gene Analysis

HLA Typing/Immune System Monitoring

Metagenomics, Epidemiology & Drug Development

Agrigenomics & Forensics

Consumer Genomics

By Workflow

Pre-sequencing Library Preparation NGS Library Preparation Kits Semi-automated Library Preparation Automated Library Preparation Others

Sequencing

NGS Data Analysis NGS Primary Data Analysis NGS Secondary Data Analysis NGS Tertiary Data Analysis



By End-use

Academic Research

Clinical Research

Hospitals & Clinics

Pharma & Biotech Entities

Other Users

