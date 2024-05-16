U.S. Cancer Biopsy Market Size to Surpass USD 29.34 Bn by 2033

According to latest study, the U.S. cancer biopsy market size was valued at USD 10.21 billion in 2023 and is projected to surpass around USD 29.34 billion by 2033, registering a CAGR of 11.13% over the forecast period of 2024 to 2033.

Drivers for the U.S. cancer biopsy market include technological advancements, rising cancer incidence rates, demand for personalized medicine, and increased healthcare spending.

U.S. Cancer Biopsy Market overview

The U.S. cancer biopsy market refers to the sector within the healthcare industry focused on the procurement, analysis, and diagnosis of cancerous tissues or cells extracted from a patient’s body. Biopsy procedures are crucial for confirming the presence of cancer, determining its type, and guiding treatment decisions.

In this market, various techniques such as needle biopsies, surgical biopsies, and liquid biopsies are employed to obtain tissue samples for examination by pathologists and oncologists. These samples are then analyzed using advanced imaging technologies, molecular diagnostics, and histological evaluations to identify specific biomarkers indicative of cancer.

The application of cancer biopsies extends across numerous medical disciplines, including oncology, pathology, radiology, and molecular biology. Biopsy results play a vital role in staging cancer, assessing its aggressiveness, monitoring treatment response, and predicting patient prognosis. Moreover, advancements in biopsy techniques and technologies, such as precision medicine and liquid biopsies, are driving innovation in cancer diagnosis and personalized treatment strategies, thereby shaping the evolution of the U.S. cancer biopsy market.

Regional instances

Cancer Biopsy Market Size in the Global 2024 to 2033

The global cancer biopsy market size was estimated at USD 25.35 billion in 2023 and is projected to hit around USD 134.96 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 18.2% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2033. North America led the market with the largest market share of 41.85% in 2023.

U.S. Cancer Biopsy Market Dynamics

Driver

Advancements in precision medicine

The U.S. cancer biopsy market is experiencing significant growth driven by advancements in precision medicine. Tailored treatments based on individual genetic profiles and tumor characteristics are becoming increasingly common, necessitating accurate and comprehensive biopsy procedures for diagnosis and molecular analysis. As precision medicine gains traction, there’s a heightened demand for biopsy techniques capable of providing detailed information about the specific molecular markers and mutations driving cancer progression. This emphasis on personalized treatment strategies fuels the adoption of innovative biopsy technologies and drives market expansion as healthcare providers strive to offer patients the most effective therapies tailored to their unique cancer profiles.

In November 2023, Grail initiated the Medicare Multi-Cancer Early Detection Study, evaluating the clinical efficacy of its Galleri multi-cancer early detection test among Medicare beneficiaries. With a targeted focus on racial and ethnic minorities in underserved communities, this study aims to assess the test’s impact on improving cancer detection and healthcare equity.

Restraint

Patient anxiety and compliance

Patient anxiety and reluctance to undergo biopsy procedures due to fear of pain, complications, or the invasiveness of the process can impede diagnosis and treatment, impacting market growth and patient outcomes. This anxiety can lead to delayed or avoided biopsies, resulting in missed opportunities for early detection and intervention. Additionally, non-compliance with biopsy recommendations can hinder the accuracy of diagnosis and the effectiveness of treatment plans, exacerbating the challenges of managing cancer. Addressing patient concerns through education, improved communication, and the development of less invasive biopsy techniques is essential to mitigate these restraints and enhance overall market performance.

Opportunity

Integration of AI in transforming the U.S. cancer biopsy market

Integration of artificial intelligence (AI) presents promising opportunities for the U.S. cancer biopsy market. AI can revolutionize biopsy analysis by augmenting accuracy, speed, and efficiency. Through advanced algorithms and machine learning, AI can enhance diagnostic precision, leading to earlier detection and more personalized treatment approaches. Moreover, AI-driven biopsy analysis can streamline workflows, reducing time-to-diagnosis and enabling prompt interventions. By leveraging AI, healthcare providers can unlock new insights from biopsy data, facilitating more informed treatment decisions and ultimately improving patient outcomes. The integration of AI thus represents a transformative opportunity to advance cancer care in the United States.

In March 2024, GE HealthCare debuted Prostate Volume Assist, an AI-powered software designed for ultrasound, streamlining prostate volume measurements with automated one-click functionality. This innovation aims to expedite workflows in prostate imaging and ultrasound-guided procedures, offering clinicians efficient and accurate tools for diagnosis and treatment planning.

U.S. Cancer Biopsy Market Recent advancements

In February 2024, Continental Hospitals Introduced Early Detection Liquid Biopsy Test, a groundbreaking cancer detection mechanism. This blood test promises earlier cancer detection, potentially saving lives. Doctors hail it as a less invasive and more accessible approach to early detection, marking a significant advancement in cancer diagnosis and treatment.

In October 2023, Delfi Diagnostics introduced FirstLook Lung, its inaugural liquid biopsy test, fulfilling its vision of offering a blood-based screening tool for lung cancer. With a sensitivity delivering a 99.7% negative predictive value, this test aims to revolutionize lung cancer detection, offering a convenient and accessible option for at-risk populations.

By Site (Organ) Insights

Breast cancer segment accounted for the largest revenue share of 22% in the U.S. cancer biopsy market in 2023. The dominance of the segment is attributed to the increasing prevalence of breast cancer aided by the growing recommendation for suspected cancer patients to undergo microscope-based analysis of breast tissue, which helps doctors conclude on a definitive diagnosis along with detecting stage and characterization of the disease.

This has propelled the demand for a needle biopsy or surgical biopsy to obtain tissue for microscopic analysis. Image-guided needle biopsy has emerged as a safe and accurate nonsurgical approach for diagnosing suspicious tissues in the breast. These diagnostic approaches yield findings that are integral for designing apt therapeutic methods.

Thyroid segment is expected to show the fastest growth during the forecast period. Thyroid cancer is a comparatively infrequent malignancy that accounts for about 2.0% of cancer cases in men and less than 1.0% to 5.0% in women. Fine-needle aspiration (FNA) biopsy is the most accurate test for detecting malignancy in thyroid patients; it can be pivotal in the effective evaluation of thyroid nodules.

Several studies suggested that results obtained through FNA are superior when combined with Ultrasound Guidance (USFNA). Techniques such as palpation-directed FNA and Ultrasound-directed (US) FNA are set to gain traction in this segment. High demand for FNA is also a result of routine usage of US FNA across follow-up surveillance of thyroid cancer patients.

By product

In the U.S. cancer biopsy market, the kit and consumables segment reigns supreme, commanding a dominant position. This segment encompasses a wide array of essential products necessary for biopsy procedures, including needles, reagents, and specimen containers. Its dominance underscores the critical role these consumables play in the biopsy process, facilitating accurate diagnosis and treatment decisions. With ongoing advancements in technology and increasing demand for precision medicine, the kit and consumables segment is poised for continued growth, driving innovation and improvements in cancer care across the United States.

By type

The U.S. cancer biopsy market is primarily dominated by tissue biopsies, including fine needle aspiration (FNA), core needle biopsy (CNB), needle biopsies, and surgical biopsies. These methods are crucial for obtaining tissue samples for diagnostic purposes, guiding treatment decisions, and monitoring disease progression. Tissue biopsies offer high accuracy in identifying cancerous cells and provide valuable information for personalized treatment strategies. As a result, they remain the cornerstone of cancer diagnosis and management in the United States, contributing significantly to the overall market share in cancer biopsy procedures.

By Application

In the U.S. Cancer biopsy market, the breast cancer segment stands out as the dominant force. This may be due to several factors such as the prevalence of breast cancer, extensive screening programs, and advancements in biopsy technologies tailored for breast tissue analysis. With a focus on early detection and personalized treatment, the emphasis on breast cancer biopsy underscores the importance of accurate diagnosis and targeted therapies in improving patient outcomes. As a result, investments in research, development, and healthcare infrastructure often prioritize innovations within this segment to address the growing burden of breast cancer in the United States.

U.S. Cancer Biopsy Market Top Key Companies:

BD (Becton, Dickinson And Company)

IZI Medical Products

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

Argon Medical

Spectra Medical Devices, Inc.

Medtronic

Boston Scientific Corporation

CONMED Corporation

INRAD, Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

U.S. Cancer Biopsy Market Report Segmentation

This report forecasts revenue growth at country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2021 to 2033. For this study, Nova one advisor, Inc. has segmented the U.S. Cancer Biopsy market.

By Product

Instruments

Kits And Consumables

Services

By Type

Fine-needle Aspiration

Pharma-use Clinical

Core Biopsy

Pharma-use Clinical

Surgical Biopsy

Pharma-use Clinical

Skin Biopsy /Punch Biopsy

Pharma-use Clinical

Others

Pharma-use Clinical



By Application

Screening & Monitoring

Diagnostics

Investigational & Translational Research

Pharma & Biopharma Discovery & Development

By Site (Organ)

Liver

Breast

Thyroid

Prostate Gland

Uterus & Cervix

Kidney

Bladder

Lungs

Pancreas

Others

