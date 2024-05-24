U.S. Asthma Drugs Market Size to Surpass USD 14.75 Bn by 2033

According to latest study, the U.S. asthma drugs market size was valued at USD 8.95 billion in 2023 and is projected to surpass around USD 14.75 billion by 2033, registering a CAGR of 5.12% over the forecast period of 2024 to 2033.

Asthma, a chronic lung disease affecting approximately 25 million individuals in the United States, presents a significant growth factor in the healthcare sector.

The U.S. asthma drugs market is experiencing rapid growth, driving by the availability of a wide range of medicines tailored to individual patient needs. Treatment typically involves a combination of quick-relief and long-term controller medicines, aimed at managing symptoms rather than curing asthma. Adherence to prescribed medication regimens is paramount, ensuring optimal effectiveness. To facilitate access to asthma medications, various patient support programs offer reduced-cost or free medications to eligible individuals. Pharmaceutical companies, alongside organizations such as the Partnership for Prescription Assistance and NeedyMeds, provide valuable resources to assist patients in navigating available assistance programs. This comprehensive approach to asthma management underscores the robust growth trajectory of the U.S. asthma drugs market, driven by both diverse treatment options and patient support initiatives.

In January 2022, the US FDA approved Pfizer’s CIBINQO (abrocitinib) for adults with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis.

In September 2023, Verona Pharma announced that the US FDA had accepted the New Drug Application filing for Ensifentrine for the maintenance treatment of COPD.

The global asthma drugs market size is calculated at USD 25.69 billion for 2024 and is expected to reach around USD 40.17 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 5.09% from 2024 to 2033. North America led the global market with the highest market share of 49.56% in 2023.

Market Dynamics

Driver

Rising Prevalence of Asthma

Asthma, a prevalent respiratory ailment, imposes a significant public health burden in the United States, affecting 8.7% of the population. Leveraging data from the NHANES dataset, health policy makers, clinicians, and researchers can develop targeted programs and action plans to address key risk factors such as gender, low income, obesity, and smoking. By utilizing these insights, stakeholders can enhance the quality of care for asthma patients and alleviate the burden associated with the condition. Implementation of strategic initiatives aimed at providing accessible and effective treatment options is pivotal in driving growth within the U.S. asthma drugs market while improving patient outcomes and reducing healthcare disparities.

In January 2024, U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin (D-WI) and three colleagues launched an investigation into the high prices charged by four large pharmaceutical companies for inhalers relied upon by 25 million Americans with asthma and 16 million Americans with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

Restraint

Financial Barriers

The annual cost of asthma in the United States, estimated at approximately $56 billion, presents a significant financial burden. Direct costs, accounting for nearly $50.1 billion, primarily stem from hospital stays, constituting the largest portion of the expense. Indirect costs, totalling $5.9 billion, encompass lost pay due to sickness or death, as well as decreased work output from missed school or workdays. The prevalence of health insurance among asthma sufferers, challenges persist in affording healthcare expenses, including medication and specialist visits. Those without insurance are more likely to resort to emergency room visits for asthma-related issues, exacerbating healthcare costs. Low-income individuals may qualify for Medicaid to cover asthma treatment costs, while families with children may access the Children’s Health Insurance Plan. These financial barriers restrict access to care and limit the growth potential of the U.S. asthma drugs market.

Opportunity

Approval of Airsupra Presents Advancements in Asthma Treatment

The approval of Airsupra (albuterol/budesonide) in the US marks a significant advancement in asthma management. Positioned for as-needed treatment or prevention of bronchoconstriction and exacerbation reduction in adults aged 18 years and older, Airsupra demonstrates notable efficacy compared to albuterol in reducing the risk of severe exacerbations in moderate to severe asthma patients. Importantly, Airsupra showcases a significant reduction in systemic corticosteroid exposure compared to albuterol, highlighting its potential to minimize side effects. As a first-in-class, pressurized metered-dose inhaler (pMDI) offering a fixed-dose combination of albuterol and budesonide, Airsupra paves the way for innovative asthma therapies. With plans for global clinical development, Airsupra's introduction presents a promising opportunity to advance asthma treatment paradigms and stimulate growth within the U.S. asthma drugs market.

U.S. Asthma Drugs Market Trends

Biologics Dominance: Biologic drugs, particularly monoclonal antibodies like omalizumab (Xolair), mepolizumab (Nucala), and dupilumab (Dupixent), were gaining prominence. These drugs target specific pathways in the immune system involved in asthma, offering more targeted and effective treatment for severe asthma cases.

Technological Advances: The market was witnessing advancements in inhaler technology, with the introduction of smart inhalers that can track medication usage and provide data to both patients and healthcare providers. These devices aimed to improve adherence to medication regimens and better manage asthma symptoms.

Personalized Medicine: There was a growing focus on personalized medicine approaches in asthma treatment. This involved genetic testing and biomarker identification to tailor treatment plans to individual patients, optimizing efficacy and minimizing side effects.

Generic Competition: The market faced increasing competition from generic versions of traditional asthma medications like albuterol and inhaled corticosteroids. This trend was driven by patent expirations and efforts to reduce healthcare costs.

Telemedicine Integration: Telemedicine was becoming more prevalent in asthma management, allowing patients to consult with healthcare providers remotely for routine check-ups, medication adjustments, and education on asthma self-management techniques.

Environmental Factors: Awareness of environmental factors contributing to asthma, such as air pollution and allergens, was influencing both treatment approaches and public health initiatives aimed at reducing asthma prevalence and severity.

Healthcare Policy Impact: Changes in healthcare policy, including drug pricing regulations and insurance coverage expansions, were shaping access to asthma medications and influencing prescribing patterns.

Report Highlights

By Medication

The quick relief medications segment commands the largest market share in the U.S. asthma drugs market, driven by their effectiveness in providing immediate relief during asthma exacerbations or attacks. Commonly known as short-acting beta agonists (SABA), these medications work by relaxing airway muscles, swiftly alleviating symptoms such as wheezing and shortness of breath. Referred to as rescue medications, they offer rapid relief within minutes and maintain effectiveness for 4 to 6 hours. Not intended for daily use, quick-relief inhalers are pivotal in managing acute asthma episodes and preventing exercise-induced symptoms. Their prominence underscores their critical role in asthma management and their contribution to the overall growth of the U.S. asthma medication market.

By Mode of Administration

The inhalers segment asserts its dominance in the U.S. asthma drugs market, offering an effective means of delivering medication directly to small airways while minimizing systemic effects. Inhalers enable precise dosage administration, requiring lower doses compared to oral steroids, thus enhancing safety and cost-effectiveness. As the preferred treatment modality for obstructive lung diseases like asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), inhaled therapy ensures targeted delivery of medication for optimal efficacy. Realizing the maximum therapeutic benefit hinges on the correct usage of inhaler devices. Hand-held and portable, asthma inhalers are indispensable tools in symptom management, offering a variety of options tailored to individual patient needs. This emphasis on inhaler-based therapy underscores its pivotal role in driving growth within the U.S. asthma drugs market.

In March 2024, the FTC filed an amicus brief in an asthma inhaler patent dispute.

By Organization Type

The public segment asserts its dominance in the U.S. asthma drugs market, playing a pivotal role in advancing asthma treatment and management initiatives. This sector provides essential support to states in their efforts to enhance the quality of asthma care, aiming to reduce emergency visits, hospitalizations, and asthma-related fatalities annually. Increased funding is imperative to bolster these programs, facilitating comprehensive strategies to mitigate the burden of asthma and improve patient outcomes. The public sector's proactive approach underscores its significance in shaping the landscape of asthma treatment and driving growth within the U.S. asthma drugs market.

By Application

The U.S. asthma drugs market is categorized into pediatric, adult, and adolescent segments, with the adults segment emerging as the dominant force. This segment is poised to maintain its market leadership throughout the forecast period. In adult patients, treatment with Airsupra has demonstrated significant efficacy compared to albuterol. Clinical studies indicate a remarkable 28% reduction in the risk of severe asthma attacks, as evidenced by the time to first severe asthma attack. Such findings underscore the therapeutic superiority of Airsupra in managing asthma in adult patients, further solidifying the dominance of the adults segment within the U.S. asthma drugs market.

In February 2023, Amgen and AstraZeneca announced the US FDA approval of TEZSPIRE for self-administration in a pre-filled, single-use pen for patients aged 12 years and older with severe asthma.

Anticipated to experience the highest growth during the forecast period, the pediatric segment of the U.S. asthma drugs market holds significant promise. Notably, children often outgrow asthma with appropriate treatment over time. Pediatric pulmonologists, specializing in respiratory issues in children, play a crucial role in devising personalized medication plans tailored to each child's asthma severity. In this context, inhaled corticosteroids emerge as a cornerstone of treatment for children with mild to moderate asthma symptoms. These medications effectively reduce airway inflammation and prevent common asthma symptoms such as wheezing and breathing difficulties. The emphasis on personalized care and effective medication strategies underscores the projected growth trajectory of the pediatric segment within the U.S. asthma drugs market.

Recent Developments

In July 2023, Viatris announced the launch of Breyna Inhalation Aerosol, the first FDA-approved generic version of Symbicort for people with asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, in partnership with Kindeva.

In January 2023, CHEPLAPHARM acquired the commercial rights to PULMICORT FLEXHALER in the US from AstraZeneca. PULMICORT FLEXHALER is a well-established branded niche product for the treatment of asthma based on the active ingredient budesonide.

In January 2023, in the United States, Airsupra (albuterol/budesonide), formerly known as PT027, received recognition as a preventive or as-needed treatment for bronchoconstriction, as well as to lower the risk of exacerbations in individuals with asthma who are 18 years of age or older. The FDA's clearance was granted based on the outcomes of the Phase III studies for MANDALA and DENALI.

In July 2023, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the first generic version of AstraZeneca's Symbicort®, BreynaTM (budesonide and formoterol fumarate dihydrate) Inhalation Aerosol. The drug is a result of a collaboration between Viatris Inc., a global healthcare company, and Kindeva Drug Delivery L.P. It is recommended for certain people who suffer from asthma or chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

U.S. Asthma Drugs Market Top Key Companies:

GlaxoSmithKline

Pfizer

Vectura Group

Boehringer Ingelheim

Roche

Novartis

Merck

AstraZeneca

Teva Pharmaceutical

U.S. Asthma Drugs Market Report Segmentation

This report forecasts revenue growth at country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2021 to 2033. For this study, Nova one advisor, Inc. has segmented the U.S. Asthma Drugs market.

By Medication

Quick Relief Medications

Long-term Control Medications

Others

By Mode of Administration

Tablets and Capsules

Liquids

Inhalers

Injections

Sprays and Powders

By Source

Environmental

Generic

By Organization Type

Public

Private

By Application

Pediatric

Adults

Adolescent

