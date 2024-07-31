TwinStrand Biosciences and Exact Sciences Announce Exclusive License Agreement for Duplex Sequencing Technology

SEATTLE, July 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TwinStrand Biosciences today announced an agreement with Exact Sciences (Nasdaq: EXAS), a leading provider of cancer screening and diagnostic tests, to exclusively license its patent estate in the cell free nucleic acid sequencing space, including its patent portfolios licensed from the University of Washington and the University of Texas Southwestern.

The license is related to TwinStrand Duplex Sequencing® error-correction technology, which increases the accuracy of next-generation sequencing by as much as 10,000 times, allowing the detection of ultra-low frequency mutations that would otherwise be hidden by technical noise inherent to the sequencing process. This agreement provides Exact Sciences the ability to use, commercialize, and sublicense the intellectual property acquired under the license. Exact Sciences’ rights are broadly exclusive with respect to cell free nucleic acid sequencing, subject to certain non-exclusive relationships in the field.

“This agreement with TwinStrand represents a significant advancement in Exact Sciences’ ability to pioneer new frontiers in early cancer detection and precision oncology,” said Kevin Conroy, CEO of Exact Sciences. “By integrating with TwinStrand’s innovative technology, Exact Sciences will be better equipped to accelerate the pace of discovery and delivery of even more precise and reliable cancer diagnostic solutions to patients and healthcare providers worldwide.”

“Exact Sciences is an excellent partner to commercialize and sublicense our patented technology, and with it they will advance diagnostic accuracy, particularly in the areas of cancer detection and monitoring,” said Chad Waite, Chairman of TwinStrand Biosciences.

About TwinStrand Biosciences

TwinStrand Biosciences’ Duplex Sequencing is the foundational technology enabling the ability to accurately identify ultra-low frequency genomic variants that are undetectable by conventional NGS methods. The company’s highly sensitive and specific, patented Duplex Sequencing technology delivers clearer insights to researchers and clinicians in applications ranging from residual cancer detection to genetic toxicology. This data can inform critical decisions in clinical medicine, public health, and other fields of science on a faster timescale when actions are most impactful. TwinStrand’s scientist-leaders have authored more than thirty peer-reviewed articles using Duplex Sequencing technology and have developed a portfolio of more than 150 patents and patent applications. The company has partnered with pharmaceutical companies, academic centers, clinical research networks, molecular diagnostic companies, and federal regulatory agencies to bring high precision genomics to the forefront of their science. For more information visit

About Exact Sciences

A leading provider of cancer screening and diagnostic tests, Exact Sciences gives patients and health care professionals the clarity needed to take life-changing action earlier. Building on the success of the Cologuardand Oncotypetests, Exact Sciences is investing in its pipeline to develop innovative solutions for use before, during, and after a cancer diagnosis. For more information, visit ExactSciences.com, follow Exact Sciences on X (formerly known as Twitter) @ExactSciences, or find Exact Sciences on LinkedIn and Facebook.

