Tune Therapeutics Strengthens Leadership Team with Addition of Dr. Derek Jantz as Chief Scientific Officer and Zachary Hale as General Counsel

The genetic tuning innovator adds pioneering genetic medicine expert and an accomplished biotechnology lawyer to its management team.

DURHAM, N.C. & SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Today, leading epigenomic editing company Tune Therapeutics introduced two members to its leadership team: Chief Scientific Officer, Derek Jantz, Ph.D., and General Counsel, Zachary Hale, J.D.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230410005075/en/

Chief Scientific Officer Derek Jantz, Ph.D. (Photo: Business Wire)

Dr. Jantz comes to Tune with deep expertise in developing cell and gene therapeutic candidates through the use of innovative genomic technologies. Hale joins the company after over a decade of specialized legal work with biotechnology startups.

Tune’s genetic tuning platform, TEMPO, enables precise and durable changes to gene expression without risking permanent, off-target mutations across the genome. Dr. Jantz will spearhead the development of Tune’s transformative genetic tuning platform, which has the potential to target a broad range of common, complex, and multigenic diseases.

“Dr. Jantz’s experience in taking novel modalities from inception to preclinical and clinical-stage therapies makes him an ideal addition to our team. His knowledge in this area is unsurpassed, and we’re eager to incorporate his scientific expertise as we advance our TEMPO genetic tuning platform,” said Matt Kane, CEO of Tune Therapeutics.

Dr. Jantz co-founded Precision BioSciences in 2006 as co-inventor of a novel method for modifying the DNA-recognition properties of the I-Crel homing endonuclease, which in turn provided the foundation for the ARCUS genome editing platform. At Precision, he led the development of allogeneic CAR T and in vivo editing platforms, overseeing all research teams and serving on the board of directors. Dr. Jantz holds more than 50 patents relating to gene editing, gene therapy, and cancer immunotherapy, and is the author of more than a dozen gene-editing publications.

“I’m thrilled to be joining the team at Tune,” said Dr. Jantz. “I’m excited by the unique potential of the TEMPO platform to impact major world health challenges that I believe to be beyond the reach other technologies.”

As Tune’s new General Counsel, Zach Hale will oversee all of Tune’s legal affairs. He previously served as Senior Vice President and Deputy General Counsel at Juno Therapeutics, and before that was a corporate attorney at the international law firm Latham & Watkins LLP. He received his J.D. from Yale Law School and his B.A. summa cum laude from Harvard.

“Zach’s expertise specific to the biotechnology field makes him well-prepared to represent Tune as we rapidly expand,” said Akira Matsuno, Co-Founder, President, and Chief Financial Officer at Tune. “The entire leadership team anticipates Zach and Derek will accelerate our success.”

“I am honored to join the stellar group of scientists, engineers, and biopharmaceutical development professionals that have been assembled at Tune,” said Hale. “I look forward to supporting Tune in driving the development of cutting-edge epigenetic therapeutics, and making a serious difference in patients’ lives.”

“Derek and Zach are joining at a critical stage in our development,” Kane added. “Their leadership will be decisive in advancing a new and transformative class of precision genetic-tuning treatments.”

About Tune Therapeutics

With its versatile and powerful TEMPO epigenomic control platform, Tune Therapeutics is pioneering a new therapeutic modality that can fine-tune any gene network and unlock the full power and potential of regenerative medicine.

With deep experience and a passionate commitment to exploration and innovation, Tune is driving through an inflection point in the history of genetic medicine: from targeting a limited range of rare conditions, to addressing thousands of common and complex diseases for which no curative treatment is available.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230410005075/en/