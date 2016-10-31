TTE Laboratories, Inc. Joins MassBio’s Purchasing Consortium

October 28, 2016 (CAMBRIDGE, MA) – MassBio members can now save on pipette calibration services through a new partnership with TTE Laboratories announced today.

By joining the already robust MassBio Purchasing Consortium, TTE Laboratories has committed to offering MassBio members their lowest negotiated rates, next day service, customized pipette service programs, and access to their cloud-based Asset Management System.

“To push the limits of science and medicine in their labs, our members depend on compliant and reliable pipette calibration services,” said Robert K. Coughlin, President & CEO of MassBio. “We are pleased to offer MassBio members access to high-quality calibration services at a discount through our new partnership with TTE Laboratories.”

Founded in 1989 by molecular scientists, TTE Laboratories is the world’s first, affordable, metrology-driven, ISO 17025 and 8655 compliant pipette service provider. Over the years, TTE Laboratories has grown into one of the leading facilities offering pipette calibration near Cambridge, Massachusetts.

“TTE Laboratories is honored to have been selected by MassBio as their Primary Supplier for pipette calibration services,” said Ben Leverone, President of TTE Laboratories. “Both organizations have been a part of the biotechnology revolution in Massachusetts almost from its inception in the 1980s; supporting life sciences efforts to end disease. We look forward to serving MassBio and its members by delivering excellent, cost-effective service in the coming years.”

The MassBio Purchasing Consortium aggregates the purchasing power of MassBio member companies to negotiate contracts with vendors that create significant savings for members. Current contracts include lab supplies and equipment, prescription/safety eyewear and footwear, uniform and facility services, equipment maintenance, hazardous and biomedical waste removal, packaged and bulk gases, office supplies and furniture, furniture rental, technology hardware and services, travel management, domestic and international shipping and scientific journals and subscriptions.

Contract highlights are available online at https://www.massbio.org.

About MassBio

MassBio is a not-for-profit trade association founded in 1985 and committed to advancing Massachusetts’ leadership in the life sciences to grow the industry, add value to the healthcare system and improve patient lives. Representing more than 750 biotechnology companies, academic institutions, disease foundations and other organizations involved in life sciences and healthcare, MassBio leverages its network of innovative companies and industry thought leaders to advance policy and promote education, while providing member programs, events, industry information, and services. Learn more at www.MassBio.org.