TriMas Life Sciences Expands Its Cleanroom Capabilities

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- TriMas (NASDAQ: TRS) today announced that its Intertech business, part of the TriMas Life Sciences division, has expanded its cleanroom capacity at its Denver, Colorado, facility. The additional production space addresses increased customer demand for highly engineered components used in medical technology applications, such as for use in testing, vascular delivery and extraction applications.

Intertech recently expanded its ISO Class 8 cleanroom molding and assembly capacity by an additional 3,400 square feet, including dedicated space for molding presses and secondary operation equipment. The addition complements Intertech’s existing 9,000-plus square feet of ISO Class 8 cleanroom capacity. In addition, TriMas has invested in additional cleanroom capabilities at a second facility in the Denver area, under Intertech’s existing ISO 13485 Medical Devices Quality Management Systems certification.

“Our increased investments in the Life Sciences end market continue to be an important long-term strategic enhancement for TriMas,” commented Thomas Amato, TriMas President and Chief Executive Officer. “By expanding our cleanroom production capabilities, we are addressing the growing demand needs of our customers, while remaining at the forefront of stringent regulatory standards. This investment not only underscores our dedication to operational excellence and superior quality, but also reaffirms our commitment to serving the evolving needs of the Life Sciences sector.”

In addition to its certified ISO Class 8 cleanroom environments, Intertech’s manufacturing facility, located in Denver, Colorado, is also MedAccred® accredited.

The TriMas Life Sciences division, which is comprised of the Intertech and Omega businesses, as well as certain pharmaceutical and nutraceutical product lines, manufactures complex, precision injection molded components and assemblies for applications in the Life Sciences end market. TriMas Life Sciences’ capabilities and products include rapid prototype capability, as well as production molds, and custom, medical-related components such as consumable vascular delivery, patient monitoring and diagnostic test components, surgical devices, pharmaceutical airless dispensers and nutraceutical closures. TriMas Life Sciences collaborates with clients to deliver safe, compliant and “part perfect” products and components that positively impact people’s lives. For more information, please visit www.trimaslifesciences.com.

About TriMas

TriMas manufactures a diverse set of products primarily for the consumer products, aerospace and industrial markets through its TriMas Packaging, TriMas Aerospace and Specialty Products groups. Our approximately 3,500 dedicated employees in 13 countries provide customers with a wide range of innovative and quality product solutions through our market-leading businesses. Our TriMas family of businesses has strong brand names in the markets served, and operates under a common set of values and strategic priorities under the TriMas Business Model. TriMas is publicly traded on the NASDAQ under the ticker symbol “TRS,” and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan. For more information, please visit www.trimas.com.

