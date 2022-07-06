TriLink BioTechnologies, part of Maravai LifeSciences, Expands R&D Leadership Team

Appoints Dr. Kate Broderick as Senior Vice President of Research and Development

SAN DIEGO, July 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TriLink BioTechnologies (TriLink), a Maravai LifeSciences company (Maravai) (NASDAQ: MRVI) and a leader in the production of nucleic acids for research, diagnostics and therapeutics applications, today announced that Kate Broderick, Ph.D., has joined the Company as Senior Vice President of Research and Development. In this newly created role, Kate will have responsibility for leading TriLink’s research and development strategy and scientific direction. She will report to Michael Houston, Chief Scientific Officer.

“We are very excited that Kate has joined TriLink and welcome her to the senior leadership team,” said Dr. Houston. “Kate brings valuable experience to the role as we continue to invest in our capabilities as a critical supplier of modified nucleic acids and as a CDMO partner for customers from early research through to clinical trials. Kate’s leadership role in R&D will be pivotal in supporting the long-term growth of the business.”

“Kate is a seasoned life sciences executive with a proven track record of leadership, strategy development, operational management and product development. She is an expert in DNA technology and is uniquely qualified to lead TriLink’s R&D initiatives,” Dr. Houston added.

Kate has extensive experience and expertise in leading and liaising with multi-disciplinary groups from discovery and R&D to engineering and clinical teams. She brings strong and broad scientific expertise to TriLink, which covers multiple areas, including gene delivery, medical devices, gene therapies for the treatment of various infectious diseases, cancer immunotherapies and vaccine development. Additionally, she has extensive experience with non-viral delivery systems for a wide range of vaccine targets and cancer immunotherapies. Kate has published extensively and is a respected industry expert in the areas of DNA delivery and DNA based technologies.

Prior to joining TriLink, Kate spent 15 years with Inovio Pharmaceuticals where she assumed positions of increasing responsibility, starting as Scientist, to her most recent position as Senior Vice President, R&D. She received her B.Sc. in Genetics and her Ph.D. in Molecular Genetics from the University of Glasgow.

About TriLink BioTechnologies

TriLink BioTechnologies, part of Maravai LifeSciences, is a CDMO helping life science leaders and innovators overcome challenges in the synthesis and scale-up of nucleic acids, NTPs and mRNA capping analogs with scale-up expertise and unique mRNA production capabilities, including its proprietary CleanCap® mRNA capping technology. TriLink continues to expand its cGMP and general manufacturing capacity at its new global headquarters to support mRNA, oligonucleotide & plasmid therapeutic, vaccine and diagnostic customers. For more information about TriLink, visit www.trilinkbiotech.com.

About Maravai

Maravai is a leading life sciences company providing critical products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, and novel vaccines and to support research on human diseases. Maravai’s companies are leaders in providing products and services in the fields of nucleic acid synthesis and biologics safety testing to many of the world’s leading biopharmaceutical, vaccine, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapies companies.





