TriLink BioTechnologies Grants ResearchReward For Development Of mRNA Delivery Method

SAN DIEGO (January 21, 2015) – TriLink BioTechnologies (TriLink) has announced Dr. Yizhou Dong, Assistant Professor at Ohio State University, has been granted a ResearchReward. Dr. Dong’s ResearchReward provides stocked messenger RNA (mRNA) for research on in vivo delivery of mRNA to treat genetic disorders.

mRNA therapeutics is a rapidly growing field with potential in several areas, such as immunotherapy, cellular reprogramming and gene replacement. During the past decade, there has been a strong interest in the development of mRNA-based therapeutics in humans. However, mRNA formulations for systemic application face numerous hurdles in vivo before reaching the cytoplasm of the cells in the target tissue. Although several mRNA delivery systems have been developed with varying levels of success, the efficient and safe delivery of mRNA remains the key challenge to the broad clinical application of mRNA therapeutics. The purpose of this research is to develop novel systems for efficient delivery of the mRNA to the target site(s).

Dr. Yizhou Dong is Assistant Professor in the Division of Pharmaceutics and Pharmaceutical Chemistry, College of Pharmacy at Ohio State University. He has significant experience in creating novel nanoparticles for delivery of nucleic acids. During his research career, Dr. Dong has amassed 21 papers, 15 patents and invention disclosures and 12 awards. His patents have been licensed by pharmaceutical companies to further develop therapeutic medicines.

“TriLink BioTechnologies is a leading company in manufacturing high quality mRNA. This ResearchReward will offer wonderful opportunities for me to achieve our research goals and translate them to therapeutic benefits in patients in the future. Moreover, this ResearchReward provides unique collaborative resources from industries and universities, which are especially indispensable for the interdisciplinary field of biomedical research, and can greatly increase the efficiency and productivity of research,” explained Dr. Yizhou Dong.

“We are honored to contribute to Dr. Yizhou Dong’s innovative and important work. With his track record, we have no doubt that this research will lead to significant findings for the field of mRNA therapeutics,” said TriLink’s President and CEO, Dr. Richard Hogrefe.

About TriLink’s ResearchRewards Program

TriLink offers ResearchRewards to help offset the cost of custom and stocked mRNA, oligos and NTPs, as well as other nucleic acid-based products to support educators and researchers. To learn more visit:www.trilinkbiotech.com/about/researchrewards.asp

About TriLink

TriLink manufactures high quality nucleic acid-based products for the research, diagnostic and therapeutic markets. TriLink operates an ISO 9001 certified quality system and is compliant with ICH Q7, 21 CFR 210 and 21 CFR 820. TriLink’s solutions help advance drug discovery and biomedical research. Founded in 1996, TriLink is a privately held firm based in San Diego, California and employs approximately 85 scientists and other professionals. For more information about the firm and products, visit their web site at www.trilinkbiotech.com.

