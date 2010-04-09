TriLink BioTechnologies Expands Customized Nucleic Acid Product Line to Canadian Market

SAN DIEGO, April 9 /PRNewswire/ -- TriLink BioTechnologies (TriLink), has entered into an agreement with Cedarlane Corporation, a Canadian based research biotechnology company, for the sale and distribution of its modified nucleoside triphosphates, custom chemistry and oligonucleotide products.

TriLink CEO, Richard Hogrefe, Ph.D. commented, “We are pleased to partner with Cedarlane to enhance the distribution of TriLink’s products in Canada and the Northern US. Our product line and values fit well into the Cedarlane portfolio. Both TriLink and Cedarlane believe in providing only the highest quality products and service.”

“Cedarlane is proud to add TriLink BioTechnologies’ products to its extensive portfolio,” said Cynthia Greer, Cedarlane President. “We are very proud of the fact that North American Scientists have an even greater opportunity to consolidate ordering from a long list of high-quality suppliers of all facets of life science research.” Cynthia went on to state that, “to provide premium reagents like those from TriLink is a significant benefit to the research community due to the high volume of research taking place at the molecular level. We look forward to working with TriLink BioTechnologies to exceed the wants and needs of researchers within this marketplace.”

This agreement will help advance research within the life science community as Cedarlane imports to over 25,000 scientists, making TriLink’s custom nucleotides and oligonucleotides more accessible internationally to the biomedical market.

About TriLink

TriLink manufactures custom oligonucleotides, modified nucleoside triphosphates and CleanAmp™ PCR products for the diagnostic and OEM markets. In addition, custom chemistry, contract research services and ISO/QSR compliant cGMP production facilities are offered. TriLink’s solutions help advance drug discovery and biomedical research. Founded in 1996, TriLink is a privately held firm based in San Diego, California and employs approximately 75 scientists and other professionals. For more information about the firm and products, call 858-546-0004, email info@trilinkbiotech.com or visit our website at www.trilinkbiotech.com.

About Cedarlane

Cedarlane Corporation is a leading supplier of antibodies and other research reagents in Canada and world-wide through an established network of international distributors. Cedarlane has a Canadian customer base of over 25,000 life science researchers, clinicians and technologists, and is certified under ISO 9001:2008 and ISO 13485:2003. For more information about the firm and products, visit www.cedarlanelabs.com or call 1-800-268-5058.

SOURCE TriLink BioTechnologies

