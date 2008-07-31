The Week in Review: Summer Slump for News

July 26, 2008 -- The news flow from the China biomedical sector slowed considerably last week, probably the summer doldrums. We published the second part of our guest article that updates proposed patent law changes. GSK (NYSE: GSK) completed an unusual deal with generic manufacturer, Aspen PharmaCare; MedMira (TSX Venture: MIR) (NSDQ: MMIRF) received a China patent for its diagnostic device and assay; GNI Ltd. (TOKYO: 2160) of Japan in-licensed a late-stage hepatitis drug from EpiCept (NSDQ: EPCT); and Genelabs Technologies (NSDQ: GNLB) will collaborate with Taiwan’s National Health Research Institutes and Genovate Biotechnology of Taiwan to develop drugs for hepatitis C virus. More details...