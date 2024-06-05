Telix Announces Launch of Proposed Initial Public Offering in the United States

MELBOURNE, Australia, June 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited (the “Company” or “Telix”) today announces the launch of its initial public offering in the United States (the “Offering”) of 17,000,000 American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”), each representing one ordinary share in Telix. The target size of the Offering is US$200 million in gross proceeds. In addition, Telix expects to grant the Underwriters (as defined below) a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 15% of the number of ADSs sold in the Offering at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. All ADSs to be issued in the Offering will be offered by Telix.

Jefferies, Morgan Stanley, Truist Securities and William Blair are acting as joint book-running managers for the Offering (collectively, the Underwriters).

Telix has applied to list its ADSs on the Nasdaq Global Market (Nasdaq) under the ticker symbol “TLX”. Telix’s ordinary shares are listed, and upon the completing of the Offering, will continue to trade on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) under the symbol “TLX”.

The Offering is being made only by means of a prospectus under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended. Copies of the preliminary prospectus relating to and describing the terms of the Offering may be obtained, when available, from (i) Jefferies LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, New York, NY 10022, or by telephone at (877) 821-7388, or by email at prospectus_department@jefferies.com; or (ii) Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10014, or by email at prospectus@morganstanley.com; or (iii) Truist Securities, Inc., Attention: Prospectus Department, 3333 Peachtree Road NE, 9th floor, Atlanta, GA 30326, or by telephone at (800) 685-4786, or by email at TruistSecurities.prospectus@Truist.com; or (iv) William Blair & Company, L.L.C., Attention: Prospectus Department, 150 North Riverside Plaza, Chicago, IL 60606, or by telephone at (800) 621-0687, or by email at prospectus@williamblair.com. Australian investors are only eligible to invest under the prospectus if they are exempt from disclosure (for example, as sophisticated or professional investors) under the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth).

About Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited

Telix is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialisation of diagnostic and therapeutic radiopharmaceuticals and associated medical devices. Telix is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia, with international operations in the United States, Europe (Belgium and Switzerland), and Japan. Telix is developing a portfolio of clinical and commercial stage products that aims to address significant unmet medical needs in oncology and rare diseases. Telix is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX: TLX).

Telix Investor Relations

Australia

Ms. Kyahn Williamson

Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited

SVP Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

Email: kyahn.williamson@telixpharma.com

United States

Lisa Wilson

In-Site Communications

Email: lwilson@insitecony.com

