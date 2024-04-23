Synthetic Biology Market Experiencing Rapid Growth 28.3%

Precedence Research says, the global synthetic biology market size was evaluated at US$ 16.35 billion in 2023 and is expected to attain around US$ 116.04 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 28.3% from 2023 to 2032.

Synthetic biology presents a transformative force in pharmaceutical development and industrial manufacturing, driving significant growth in both sectors. By enabling the production of complex molecules like artemisinin through engineered organisms, it enhances the efficiency and scalability of drug manufacturing processes, thereby reducing production costs, and increasing accessibility to life-saving medications.

Market Overview

The synthetic biology market is experiencing rapid growth driven by its diverse applications across medicine, manufacturing, and agriculture. Through the engineering of organisms to possess novel abilities, researchers and companies worldwide are leveraging nature’s potential to address pressing challenges. Common objectives include the production of valuable substances like medicines or fuels and the enhancement of environmental sensing capabilities. In synthetic biology projects, scientists construct DNA sequences, incorporating existing genes or entirely novel ones, and integrate them into organisms’ genomes.

Genome editing techniques are also employed to make precise alterations to an organism’s DNA, facilitating tailored outcomes. Notable examples include the use of microorganisms for bioremediation, rice modification for beta-carotene production to combat vitamin A deficiency, and yeast engineering to produce eco-friendly rose oil substitutes. These innovations underscore synthetic biology’s promise in driving sustainable solutions and addressing critical global issues, propelling market expansion and attracting significant investment.

In August 2022, Constructive Bio was launched with a $15 million seed investment to re-engineer biology, paving the way for the creation of new classes of enzymes, pharmaceuticals, and biomaterials.

In October 2023, TeselaGen received two new patents for utilizing Artificial Intelligence to accelerate biotech product development.

Key Insights

North America has accounted largest market share of 40% in 2022.

By technology, the PCR segment held market share of around 28% in 2022.

By product, over the forecast period, the enzymes segment is predicted to develop at a CAGR.

By product, the oligonucleotide/oligo pools & synthetic DNA segment show significant growth during the forecast timeframe.

By application, the healthcare sector is anticipated to grow at a highest CAGR during the forecast period.

By end-user, the pharmaceutical and biotech companies segment has captured market share of 52% in 2023.

Regional Stance

In North America, particularly in the United States, synthetic biology dominated the biotechnology landscape, driven by a combination of advanced engineering principles and biotechnological techniques. The region leads in market share, buoyed by significant investments in DNA sequencing and genome editing technologies. The convergence of these advancements with computational tools, notably artificial intelligence, expedites design and testing cycles, empowering scientists to predict and optimize organism modifications efficiently.

The regulatory landscape in the U.S. remains decentralized and industry-driven, with limited government oversight and disparate enforcement by multiple agencies. This approach has fostered a culture of self-governance within academia and the private sector, facilitating innovation while presenting challenges in standardization and oversight.

In Canada, synthetic biology holds promise for industrial, medicinal, and environmental applications, with a focus on genetic modification of microorganisms for societal benefit. As the field advances, it heralds a new era of biological engineering, promising transformative solutions while raising ethical, legal, and social considerations.

In Mexico, the burgeoning synthetic biology sector presents an opportunity for biotechnological revolution. As global leaders grapple with ethical, legal, and social implications, Mexican scientists, stakeholders, and policymakers must engage in strategic discussions to establish robust public policies conducive to synbio development. Learning from international experiences and leveraging global expertise will be instrumental in shaping Mexico’s approach to synthetic biology regulation and governance, ensuring responsible and sustainable advancement in this field.

In the Asia Pacific region, particularly in countries like India and China, synthetic biology is poised for rapid growth, making it the fastest-growing region in this field. In India, although still in its preliminary stages, synthetic biology is recognized for its potential by official bodies such as the Department of Biotechnology (DBT). With advancements in genome mapping, bioinformatics, and decreasing costs of genetic sequencing, scientists are leveraging these technologies to gain a deeper understanding of genetic codes, paving the way for the engineering-based approach of synthetic biology.



Global Synthetic Biology Market, by Region ($Billion)

Region 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 North America 5.36 6.51 7.92 9.68 11.87 14.61 Europe 3.75 4.59 5.63 6.92 8.55 10.59 APAC 3.35 4.12 5.08 6.29 7.82 9.74 LAMEA 0.94 1.14 1.38 1.68 2.05 2.51

In China, synthetic biology is an emerging field that holds immense promise for biotechnology. While lacking a consensus in definition, it is widely acknowledged as a transformative force with the potential to address pressing societal challenges and drive innovation. The field has garnered attention from various stakeholders including the public, government, and academia, driven by its ability to offer solutions to issues such as increasing petroleum demand and the exploration of new life forms. As synthetic biology continues to gain momentum in the region, it presents significant opportunities for economic growth and technological advancement, positioning Asia Pacific as a key player in the global synthetic biology landscape.



Report Highlights

By Technology

In the synthetic biology market, the Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) segment commands the largest share, owing to its pivotal role in rapidly amplifying specific DNA segments for various applications. PCR facilitates the precise replication of DNA sequences, enabling researchers to extract protein coding sequences from organisms for synthetic biology endeavors. Additionally, PCR finds extensive utility in DNA fingerprinting for forensic investigations and paternity testing, highlighting its significance in law enforcement and legal contexts. In medical laboratories, PCR serves as a crucial tool for genetic screening, cancer identification, and pathogen detection. Its ability to amplify DNA segments swiftly and with high accuracy makes it indispensable in diagnosing genetic disorders and infectious diseases.

Genome editing technology is poised for significant growth during the forecast period, driven by advancements in microfluidics, transformation, and genome editing techniques. These innovations streamline species cultivation and facilitate the insertion of large DNA fragments, enhancing efficiency and scalability. Leveraging principles from control theory, genetic systems are being engineered to minimize the need for extensive re-tuning in different organisms, thereby increasing versatility and applicability.

Engineered plant-associated bacteria are at the forefront of applications aimed at enhancing crop yields, pest resistance, and adaptability to diverse climates and soil conditions. While both genome editing and synthetic biology involve altering an organism’s genetic code, they differ in approach. Synthetic biology entails stitching together long DNA stretches and inserting them into an organism’s genome, potentially incorporating genes from other organisms or entirely novel sequences. In contrast, genome editing focuses on making precise modifications to an organism’s own DNA, enabling the addition, deletion, or modification of specific genetic sequences.

The anticipated growth of genome editing technology underscores its potential to revolutionize various industries, including agriculture, biotechnology, and healthcare, by enabling precise and targeted genetic modifications with unprecedented accuracy and efficiency.

By Product

The oligonucleotides served as a major segment in the synthetic biology market in 2023, making them indispensable in various industries. These versatile molecules are predominantly employed as antisense oligonucleotides, small interfering RNA, and primers for DNA sequencing and amplification, facilitating precise genetic manipulation and analysis.

The enzymes segment is poised for significant growth during the forecast period, driven by the application of synthetic biology tools to engineer microbial enzymes for various industrial purposes. Enzymes such as inulinase, laccases, xylanases, lipases, and amylases are being modified using synthetic biology techniques to enhance their performance and suitability for large-scale industrial applications. In industries ranging from food and beverages to pharmaceuticals and biofuels, enzymatic selection plays a critical role in optimizing processes and improving product quality.

Global Synthetic Biology Market, by Product ($Billion)

Product 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 Enzymes 3.35 4.09 5.01 6.16 7.60 9.41 Oligonucleotide/Oligo Pools & Synthetic DNA 4.76 5.83 7.16 8.83 10.93 13.57 Xeno-Nucleic Acids 1.61 1.95 2.38 2.91 3.56 4.38 Cloning Technologies Kits 2.68 3.27 3.99 4.90 6.03 7.45 Chassis Organism 1.01 1.21 1.47 1.78 2.16 2.64

By Application:

In the healthcare sector, synthetic biology segment emerged as a leading driver of market growth, with a predicted Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) over the forecast period. Synthetic biology’s impact in medicine spans three primary areas: improving treatments, creating testing environments, and reducing infection risk. synthetic biology enables advancements in vaccine development by facilitating the genomic-level weakening of viruses, resulting in safer and more efficacious vaccines. Additionally, in drug development, synthetic biology plays a pivotal role by enabling the creation of cell cultures that accurately mimic human body parts, without the need for human donors. This approach fosters the development of novel treatment approaches for various conditions including cancer, immune diseases, metabolic disorders, and infectious diseases, while also facilitating the production of cost-effective drugs. the potential of synthetic genomes holds promise for revolutionizing drug synthesis, delivery, and activation in vivo, leveraging an expanded genetic code designed for specific drug synthesis and responsive activation in response to pathological signals.

By End Use

The pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies’ segment stands out with the most significant revenue share, driven by the escalating demands in the medical and pharmaceutical sectors. Synthetic biology has emerged as a pivotal solution, catering to various needs such as the integration of heterologous pathways into designer cells for efficient production of medical agents, and the optimization of yields of natural products in cell growth media to surpass those from traditional plant or fungal sources. Synthetic biology is revolutionizing medical research by enabling the construction of novel genetic circuits tailored for tumor targeting and the development of controllable release systems for therapeutic agents, responding to specific biomarkers associated with diseases like diabetes and cancers. Additionally, the field is pioneering new strategies for tackling complex immune diseases, infectious diseases, and metabolic disorders that pose challenges for conventional treatment approaches.

Academic and government research institutes are expected to see steady growth over the forecast period, driven by collaborative efforts among industry, academia, and not-for-profit organizations to shape the future of synthetic biology research responsibly. These collaborations aim to provide guidance to funding and regulatory bodies to ensure the field realizes its full potential while maintaining ethical standards.

Government concerns about the potential expansion of agents of concern in synthetic biology underscore the importance of developing detection, identification, and monitoring systems, as well as proactive countermeasures against chemical and biological threats. The active participation of government representatives in dialogues with the synthetic biology community reflects their commitment to addressing these concerns. In academia, researchers are motivated by a desire to comprehend the complexity of nature. While standardization and scaling up production are crucial, they may not hold as much academic appeal as the discovery of new products or phenomena. Incentives such as access to funding, industrial partnerships, and academic recognition serve as driving forces for researchers engaged in this type of research.

Market Dynamics

Driver

Synthetic Biology’s Potential in Reducing Wildlife Exploitation

Synthetic biology, the engineering and redesign of biological systems, offers a myriad of applications in modern life, including indirect benefits for conservation efforts. Notably, synthetic biology presents an opportunity to develop artificial alternatives to commercial products traditionally sourced from endangered wildlife. For instance, the blood of horseshoe crabs, a crucial biomedical commodity used for pharmaceutical testing, faces unsustainable harvesting practices leading to global extinction threats. To mitigate this, a synthetic substitute has been devised, potentially reducing or replacing the need for harvesting endangered crabs. This development not only addresses conservation concerns but also stimulates growth within the synthetic biology market.

In September 2023, TeselaGen Biotechnology renewed its partnership with the Joint BioEnergy Institute to enhance the production of carbon-neutral bioproducts.

In May 2023, TeselaGen and NinthBio partnered to empower users with advanced DNA variant library construction, integrating the Homology Path Design Algorithm to expedite biotech development.

Restraint

National Security and Environmental Risks

Synthetic biology faces significant restraints, particularly concerning national security and environmental risks. The misuse of synthetic biology for nefarious purposes, such as the development of biological or chemical weapons, poses a serious threat to global security. Moreover, the computational tools utilized in synthetic biology are susceptible to cyber threats, including automation hacking, which could lead to the manipulation or theft of sensitive information for harmful purposes. Additionally, the release of organisms engineered through synthetic biology into the environment could have unpredictable and potentially irreversible effects on ecosystems, with widespread implications for food and water systems. Addressing these risks is crucial to ensure the responsible development and growth of the synthetic biology market.

Opportunity

Innovations in Synthetic Biology

Recent breakthroughs in biotechnology, particularly advancements made by DSM, are unlocking significant opportunities in the production of biofuels, renewable chemicals, and materials derived from renewable biomass. DSM’s pioneering work includes the development of a cocktail of enzymes capable of breaking down lignocellulose from agricultural residues into simple C5 and C6 sugars. Moreover, advancements in synthetic biology have empowered DSM to engineer recombinant yeast strains capable of co-fermenting both hexoses and pentoses, enhancing efficiency and expanding the potential applications of synthetic biology in the market. These innovations herald a promising future for the synthetic biology industry, offering solutions to global challenges while driving sustainable growth and innovation.

Recent Developments

In March 2023, TeselaGen aided early-stage biotech startups in scaling faster and more efficiently with its Starter Edition.

In July 2023, Ginkgo Bioworks and Sumitomo Chemical announced an expanded partnership to develop functional chemicals using synthetic biology.

In September 2022, Lesaffre acquired Recombia Biosciences, specializing in high-throughput genome editing and synthetic biology.

In January 2022, Univercells acquired Synhelix, marking its entry into synthetic biology and the pursuit of next-generation DNA synthesis.

Key Players in the Synthetic Biology Market

Codexis, Inc.

Bota Biosciences Inc.

Creative Enzymes.

Creative Biogene.

Illumina, Inc.

Enbiotix, Inc.

New England Biolabs

Merck Kgaa (Sigma-Aldrich Co. Llc)

Novozymes

Euro fins Scientific

Scarab Genomics, Llc

Pareto Bio, Inc.

Synthetic Genomics Inc.

Synthego

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Market Segmentation

By Technology

PCR Technology

NGS Technology

Bioprocessing Technology

Genome Editing Technology

Other Technologies

By Product

Enzymes

Oligonucleotide/Oligo Pools and Synthetic DNA

Xeno-Nucleic Acids

Cloning Technologies Kits

Chassis Organism

By Application

Healthcare Non-Clinical Clinical

Non-healthcare Specialty Chemicals Biotech Crops Bio-fuels Others



By End-Use

Academic and Government Research Institutes

Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Companies

Others

By Geography

North America

Europe

APAC

LAMEA

