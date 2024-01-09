SpectronRx and ARTBIO Join Forces to Develop and Manufacture Clinical Supply of Novel Alpha Radioligand Therapy AB001 for Indiana and Surrounding States

Partnership expands the distributed manufacturing of ARTBIO’s novel Pb212-based alpha radioligand therapy for the treatment of prostate cancer

SpectronRx, a leading radiopharmaceutical developer and manufacturer, has entered into a new partnership agreement with ARTBIO, Inc. (ARTBIO), a clinical-stage radiopharmaceutical company developing a new class of targeted alpha radioligand therapies (ART), to produce a novel prostate cancer therapy known as AB001. SpectronRx will utilize its expertise and state-of-the-art facilities in Indiana to be a contract developer and manufacturer for the groundbreaking treatment currently undergoing first-in-human trials. The manufacturing processes will start with ARTBIO’s proprietary AlphaDirectTM technology for isolation of Pb212.

“We are excited to be working with ARTBIO to bring their targeted alpha radioligand therapy to patients in need,” said SpectronRx co-founder and CEO John Zehner. “As part of their distributed manufacturing network, we will tap into our expertise in handling and producing medical radioisotopes, such as Pb212, along with our infrastructure for radiopharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing to validate the manufacturing process and produce clinical supplies of AB001.”

AB001 is a promising therapy for prostate cancer, as it targets and destroys cancer cells while minimizing damage to healthy tissue. SpectronRx’s state-of-the-art equipment, industry experience and extensive regulatory track record will enable ARTBIO to strengthen and validate its manufacturing processes. Upon validation, SpectronRx will design, develop and implement the customized manufacturing line and processes required to scale up production to meet clinical supply requirements.

“We are pleased to be partnering with SpectronRx once again,” said Daniel Rossetto, Head and Senior Vice President, Supply Chain and External Manufacturing of ARTBIO. “Their expertise and capabilities in radiopharmaceutical development and manufacturing make them an ideal partner for us. With SpectronRx as part of our distributed manufacturing network, we are confident that the clinical supply of AB001 will be made available to patients safely and reliably in Indiana and neighboring states. This is an important milestone as we continue to advance our lead program, AB001, and our entire pipeline.”

This is the second partnership that SpectronRx and ARTBIO have entered. The news comes just months after SpectronRx revealed it is manufacturing a critical component of ARTBIO’s proprietary AlphaDirectTM isolation technology, which delivers highly pure Pb212 from widely available raw materials. With the additional support from SpectronRx, ARTBIO hopes to bring its novel therapy to market efficiently and make a significant impact in the fight against prostate cancer.

“ARTBIO’s groundbreaking therapy has the potential to change the landscape of cancer treatment,” added SpectronRx President Anwer Rizvi. “Our team at SpectronRx is dedicated to ensuring the highest quality and safety standards in the production of AB001.”