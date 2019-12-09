Shattuck Labs Appoints Casi DeYoung as Chief Business Officer

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Shattuck Labs, Inc. (“Shattuck”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing its proprietary Agonist Redirected Checkpoint (ARC™) platform to develop a novel class of biologic medicines for the treatment of cancer and other diseases, today announced Casi DeYoung has joined the Company as Chief Business Officer.

“We are very pleased to have Casi join our leadership team. As Shattuck continues to advance our potentially transformative therapeutic approach for the treatment of cancer and other diseases, her demonstrated leadership in driving strategic transactions, building organizations, and advancing innovation will be instrumental in achieving our mission of improving the lives of patients,” said Josiah Hornblower, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Shattuck.

“It is an exciting time to join Shattuck. The ongoing Phase 1 trial of SL-279252 and continued advancement of the ARC™ platform further establish the Company as a leader in the development of novel bi-functional fusion protein therapies,” said Ms. DeYoung. “Shattuck has an expansive pipeline of exciting opportunities across multiple therapeutic areas, which makes us uniquely positioned to transform numerous treatment landscapes. I look forward to working with the executive team to continue to build a world-class drug discovery and development company.”

Ms. DeYoung joins Shattuck from ImmuneSensor Therapeutics, where she was the Chief Operating Officer responsible for corporate strategy, start-up operations, intellectual property, oversight of the Company’s first IND filing and the initiation of a first-in-human Phase 1 clinical trial. Previously, she held several senior leadership positions, including Chief Business Officer at Mirna Therapeutics, Vice President of Business Development at Reata Pharmaceuticals, Vice President of Business Development at ODC Therapy and Operations Director for Oncology at EMD Pharmaceuticals and Merck KGaA. Ms. DeYoung earned a B.S. in Chemistry, from Southwestern University and an M.B.A. from the McCombs School of Business at the University of Texas at Austin.

About Shattuck Labs, Inc.

Shattuck is a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing its proprietary Agonist Redirected Checkpoint (ARC™) platform to develop a novel class of biologic medicines, capable of multifunctional activity, with potential applications in oncology and other diseases. Using its ARC™ platform, Shattuck is building a pipeline of therapeutics, that consolidate checkpoint blockade and TNF receptor agonists into single therapeutics to improve outcomes for patients. Shattuck has offices in Austin, Texas and Durham, North Carolina. For more information, please visit: http://www.shattucklabs.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191209005010/en/