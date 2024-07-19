Serina Therapeutics Appoints Srini Tenjarla, Ph.D. as Senior Vice President of CMC and Formulation

HUNTSVILLE, AL, July 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Serina Therapeutics, Inc. (“Serina”) (NYSE American: SER), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing its proprietary POZ Platform™ drug delivery technology, today announced the appointment of Dr. Srini Tenjarla as the new Senior Vice President of CMC (Chemistry, Manufacturing, and Controls) and Formulation. Dr. Tenjarla brings over 20 years of extensive experience in drug development to Serina.



Dr. Tenjarla joins Serina Therapeutics from Takeda Pharmaceuticals, where he served as Vice President and Head of Drug Product Development and Process Chemistry Development/Outsourcing in Pharmaceutical Sciences. In this role, he provided technical and strategic leadership to global teams, overseeing phase-appropriate development from Phase 1 through product validation and PAI readiness. Prior to his tenure at Takeda, Dr. Tenjarla held several leadership roles at Shire Pharmaceuticals, culminating in his position as Vice President of Pharmaceutical Sciences. Dr. Tenjarla has a proven track record in advancing programs through clinical phases to NDA/BLA submission and approval.

“We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Tenjarla to our team,” said Dr. Randall Moreadith, Chief Development Officer of Serina Therapeutics. “His extensive experience in pharmaceutical development and his strategic leadership will be instrumental as we continue to advance our pipeline and bring innovative therapies to patients.”

Throughout his career, Dr. Tenjarla has demonstrated expertise in formulation development across multiple modalities, including solid oral, injectables, controlled release, and ophthalmic formulations. He has led numerous global cross-functional teams and collaborated with CDMOs in Europe, the USA, China, India, and Japan. His contributions include setting up Preferred Vendor Networks and working closely with device and quality groups for combination product programs.

“I am excited to join Serina Therapeutics and contribute to their innovative work in drug development,” said Dr. Tenjarla. “I look forward to working with the team to advance our programs and deliver impactful therapies to patients in need.”

Dr. Tenjarla holds a Ph.D. in Pharmaceutical Sciences from the University of Houston and a Bachelor of Science in Pharmacy from Andhra University. He is a recognized subject matter expert in formulation, with extensive experience managing programs, formulation, drug substance, analytical, and regulatory interactions.

About Serina Therapeutics

Serina is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a pipeline of wholly owned drug product candidates to treat neurological diseases and other indications. Serina’s POZ Platform™ provides the potential to improve the integrated efficacy and safety profile of multiple modalities including small molecules, RNA-based therapeutics and antibody-based drug conjugates (ADCs). Serina is headquartered in Huntsville, Alabama on the campus of the HudsonAlpha Institute of Biotechnology.

For more information, please visit https://serinatherapeutics.com.

