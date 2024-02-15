Selkirk Pharma Announces New APS Qualified Facility with Advanced Fill/Finish Capacity in Spokane, WA

SPOKANE, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Selkirk Pharma, Inc., a privately held U.S. pharmaceutical manufacturer specializing in the fill and finish of injectable drugs, including vaccines and biological therapeutics, today announced the Aseptic Process Simulation (APS) qualification of its sterile manufacturing facility and newly available fill/finish capacity. This development marks a significant milestone for the company in addressing industry bottlenecks and lack of U.S.-based manufacturing capacity, while offering exceptional clinical and commercial manufacturing services for small molecule and biologics drug sponsors.

Selkirk Pharma’s state-of-the-art APS qualified facility, purpose-built for contract manufacturing with advanced fill/finish capabilities and unidirectional flow technology. (Photo: Business Wire)

The purpose-built aseptic manufacturing facility at Selkirk Pharma operates with leading-edge technology, including unidirectional material and personnel flow, single-use systems, SKAN isolator technology, and Bausch and Strobel VarioSys advanced dose filling systems. These ensure high quality and high yields, particularly vital for high-value biologics. Uniquely designed, the facility aligns with Annex 1 compliance standards, critical for clients targeting European markets, while also meeting the highest quality standards for U.S. markets. Unlike older facilities undergoing retrofitting to meet these standards, Selkirk Pharma’s facility incorporates new technology designed from the ground up to be Annex 1 compliant.

The new US based facility will be crucial in alleviating growing demands and capacity constraints within the fill/finish industry.

“The completion of our facility’s aseptic process simulation qualification is a milestone achievement for the Selkirk team,” said John Bertagnolli, Vice President of Operations at Selkirk Pharma. “It was made possible by the hard work of our exceptional employees and through the support of many others. We are excited to offer this qualified, reliable, fill/finish capacity to our customers, and most importantly, to their patients.”

For those looking for a reliable and advanced manufacturing partner, Selkirk Pharma invites you to explore their new facility and discuss your next project.

About Selkirk Pharma

Selkirk Pharma, Inc., located in Spokane, Washington, was founded in 2018 by industry veterans with the vision to build the world’s most reliable manufacturer of injectable drug product. We are dedicated to quality and reliability while upholding a partnership philosophy to ensure drug safety and availability. With an experienced team averaging over 15 years in the industry, our professionals are passionate about optimizing fill and finish turn-around times and accelerating product release while never compromising patient care. At Selkirk Pharma, we treat your products with the highest commitment, ensuring we meet patients’ needs with integrity and excellence.

