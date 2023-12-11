SUBSCRIBE
Remix Therapeutics to Present at 6th Annual RNA-Targeted Drug Discovery & Development Summit

December 11, 2023 | 
1 min read

WATERTOWN, Mass., Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Remix Therapeutics (Remix), a biotechnology company developing small molecule therapies to modulate RNA processing and address the underlying drivers of disease, today announced that the Company will be participating in the 6th Annual RNA-Targeted Drug Discovery & Development Summit taking place December 12-14, 2023 in Boston, MA.

“These presentations offer an excellent opportunity to showcase our REMaster drug discovery platform amidst an audience of academic and biopharmaceutical leaders dedicated to discovering novel therapeutic approaches for treating disease,” stated Peter Smith, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer at Remix Therapeutics.

Dominic Reynolds, Ph.D., Senior Vice President of Drug Discovery at Remix will be participating in two sessions:

  • A presentation titled, “Utilizing Screening Methodologies to Study Physiological Responses,” on Wednesday, December 13 at 11:00 a.m. ET.
  • A panel discussion titled, “Overcoming Key Challenges to Improve Drug Design & Discovery for Novel Approaches,” on Wednesday, December 13 at 3:30 p.m. ET.

About Remix Therapeutics
Remix Therapeutics is a biotechnology company developing novel small molecule therapies designed to reprogram RNA processing and treat disease. The REMaster technology platform facilitates RNA processing pattern identification, leveraging these learnings to modulate gene expression. Remix’s innovative therapeutic approach has the potential to alter the way genes are read from the genome, to correct, enhance, or eliminate the gene message, thereby addressing disease drivers at their origin. For more information visit www.remixtx.com.

