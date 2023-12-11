Remix Therapeutics to Present at 6th Annual RNA-Targeted Drug Discovery & Development Summit

Remix Therapeutics today announced that the Company will be participating in the 6th Annual RNA-Targeted Drug Discovery & Development Summit taking place December 12-14, 2023.
“These presentations offer an excellent opportunity to showcase our REMaster™ drug discovery platform amidst an audience of academic and biopharmaceutical leaders dedicated to discovering novel therapeutic approaches for treating disease,” stated Peter Smith, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer at Remix Therapeutics.
Dominic Reynolds, Ph.D., Senior Vice President of Drug Discovery at Remix will be participating in two sessions:
About Remix Therapeutics
