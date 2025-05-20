Zomedica Unveils Exclusive Fourth Friday at Four Webinar Series to Explore Cutting-Edge Veterinary Innovations

Engaging Sessions to Highlight Game-Changing Technologies, Expert Insights, and Growth Opportunities in Animal Health Featuring Zomedica Products

ANN ARBOR, MI / ACCESS Newswire / May 19, 2025 / Zomedica Corp. (OTCQB:ZOMDF) ("Zomedica" or the "Company"), a veterinary health company offering point-of-care diagnostic and therapeutic products for equine and companion animals, today announced the launch of a new monthly webinar series designed to highlight its innovative product portfolio, introduce key personnel, showcase manufacturing capabilities, and educate investors and strategic partners on the company's long-term growth strategy.

This exclusive webinar series scheduled for the fourth Friday of every month beginning May 23rd, offers a front-row seat to Zomedica's game-changing technologies and strategic vision, providing veterinarians, investors, and industry leaders with an unparalleled opportunity to stay ahead of the curve in animal healthcare. Attendees will gain first-hand insights into cutting-edge advancements that are shaping the future of veterinary medicine while discovering how Zomedica is driving innovation, expanding its market presence, and delivering solutions that improve patient outcomes.

Each engaging session will dive deep into Zomedica's groundbreaking technologies, including the:

PulseVet ® Shock Wave system - A revolutionary, non-invasive therapy accelerating healing in musculoskeletal conditions, setting new standards in veterinary therapeutics.

Assisi Loop ® and Calmer Canine products - Advanced tPEMF™ (Targeted Pulsed Electromagnetic Field) therapy devices that provide drug-free, highly effective pain and inflammation management, as well as the Calmer Canine therapy for behavioral separation anxiety.

TRUFORMA ® Diagnostic Platform - A next-generation in-clinic system offering unique, precise, rapid diagnostic testing to support complex veterinary cases with unparalleled accuracy at the point of care.

TRUVIEW ® Digital Cytology System: Best-in-class imaging and the only fully automated slide prep solution-ensuring consistent quality, telepathology-backed confidence, and a streamlined workflow for faster, more accurate diagnoses in veterinary medicine.

VETGuardian ® No-Touch Monitoring System - A state-of-the-art, contact-free monitoring solution ensuring continuous remote tracking of vital signs for enhanced patient care.

VETIGEL® - An innovative, plant-based hemostatic gel designed for rapid and effective bleeding control, revolutionizing wound management in veterinary medicine.

"Zomedica's monthly webinar series isn't just about showcasing our products-it's about building a community of forward-thinking professionals and investors dedicated to advancing animal healthcare," said Larry Heaton, CEO of Zomedica. "Through these interactive sessions, we are offering an exclusive look at our industry-leading technologies, expert-driven discussions, and our commitment to driving growth and innovation in veterinary medicine."

Designed to be interactive and insightful, each webinar will feature product demonstrations, in-depth discussions with industry experts, and Q&A opportunities with Zomedica's leadership team. Investors and strategic partners will gain a deeper understanding of the company's expanding market influence, robust R&D pipeline, and vision for sustainable revenue growth and shareholder value.

Webinar Registration & Details

Don't miss this opportunity to connect with industry experts, discover groundbreaking technologies, and explore new possibilities in veterinary healthcare. The series is open to veterinary professionals, industry partners, investors, and all who are interested in improving the lives of our family pets.

To secure your spot in the upcoming sessions, click on the link below https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_lUpmJTicRliHUCVyz6JEbg or visit www.investors.zomedica.com.

About Zomedica

Zomedica is a leading equine and companion animal healthcare company dedicated to improving animal health by providing veterinarians innovative therapeutic and diagnostic solutions. Our gold standard PulseVet® shock wave system, which accelerates healing in musculoskeletal conditions, has transformed veterinary therapeutics. Our suite of products also includes the Assisi® Loop line of therapeutic devices and the TRUFORMA® diagnostic platform, the TRUVIEW® digital cytology system, and the VetGuardian® no-touch monitoring system, all designed to empower veterinarians to provide top-tier care. In the aggregate, their total addressable market in the U.S. exceeds $2 billion. Headquartered in Michigan, Zomedica employs approximately 150 people and manufactures and distributes its products from its world-class facilities in Georgia and Minnesota. Zomedica grew revenue 8% in 2024 to $27 million and maintains a strong balance sheet with approximately $65 million in liquidity as of March 31, 2025. Zomedica is advancing its product offerings, leveraging strategic acquisitions, and expanding internationally as we work to enhance the quality of care for pets, increase pet parent satisfaction, and improve the workflow, cash flow and profitability of veterinary practices. For more information visit www.zomedica.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Except for statements of historical fact, this news release contains certain "forward-looking information" or "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur and include statements relating to our expectations regarding future results. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. We cannot guarantee future results, performance, or achievements. Consequently, there is no representation that the actual results achieved will be the same, in whole or in part, as those set out in the forward-looking information.

Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made, including assumptions with respect to economic growth, demand for the Company's products, the Company's ability to produce and sell its products, sufficiency of our budgeted capital and operating expenditures, the satisfaction by our strategic partners of their obligations under our commercial agreements and our ability to realize upon our business plans and cost control efforts.

Our forward-looking information is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking information. Some of the risks and other factors that could cause the results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking information include, but are not limited to: the outcome of clinical studies, the application of generally accepted accounting principles, which are highly complex and involve many subjective assumptions, estimates, and judgments, uncertainty as to whether our strategies and business plans will yield the expected benefits; uncertainty as to the timing and results of development work and verification and validation studies; uncertainty as to the timing and results of commercialization efforts, including international efforts, as well as the cost of commercialization efforts, including the cost to develop an internal sales force and manage our growth; uncertainty as to our ability to realize the anticipated growth opportunities from our acquisitions; uncertainty as to our ability to supply products in response to customer demand; supply chain risks associated with tariff changes;; uncertainty as to the likelihood and timing of any required regulatory approvals, and the availability and cost of capital; the ability to identify and develop and achieve commercial success for new products and technologies; veterinary acceptance of our products and purchase of consumables following adoption of our capital equipment; competition from related products; the level of expenditures necessary to maintain and improve the quality of products and services; changes in technology and changes in laws and regulations; our ability to secure and maintain strategic relationships; performance by our strategic partners of their obligations under our commercial agreements, including product manufacturing obligations; risks pertaining to permits and licensing, intellectual property infringement risks, risks relating to any required clinical trials and regulatory approvals, risks relating to the safety and efficacy of our products, the use of our products, intellectual property protection, and the other risk factors disclosed in our filings with the SEC and under our profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com. Readers are cautioned that this list of risk factors should not be construed as exhaustive.

The forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. We undertake no duty to update any of the forward-looking information to conform such information to actual results or to changes in our expectations except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

