Zoetis Receives European Commission Marketing Authorization for Poulvac® Procerta® HVT-ND

Recombinant vector vaccine protects chickens against Newcastle disease and Marek's disease in a single dose

PARSIPPANY, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$ZTS #animalhealth--Zoetis Inc. (NYSE: ZTS) today announced that the European Commission (EC) has granted marketing authorization for Poulvac® Procerta® HVT-ND, a recombinant vector vaccine for the protection of chickens against Newcastle disease (ND) and Marek’s disease viruses. The vaccine can be administered either in ovo or by subcutaneous injection at hatch, providing protection against both diseases with a single dose.

Newcastle disease is a notifiable disease under EU animal health regulations and a significant cause of mortality and production losses in commercial poultry, as evidenced by recent confirmed outbreaks across Germany, Spain and Poland. Poulvac Procerta HVT-ND uses the herpesvirus of turkey (HVT) as its vector – an avirulent virus capable of replicating in chickens that has been used as a vaccine vector in poultry for about two decades. The vaccine virus expresses a Newcastle disease virus antigen, stimulating immunity against ND while simultaneously providing protection against Marek’s disease.

“With the European Commission’s marketing authorization of Poulvac Procerta HVT-ND, we are pleased to provide poultry producers across the EU with an additional vaccine option to help prevent Newcastle disease and Marek’s disease in chicken flocks,” said Kevin Esch, D.V.M., M.P.H. Ph.D., Dipl. ACVP, Executive Vice President and President, Research and Development at Zoetis. “In addition, the EU approval is significant because it unlocks export opportunities for poultry producers in southeast Asian countries, where the vaccine is already approved. Our HVT vector platform has a well-established, global record in poultry vaccination, and we look forward to supporting poultry producers in Europe, as well as southeast Asia, with this addition to the Procerta portfolio.”

Poulvac Procerta HVT-ND joins two other vaccines in the Poulvac Procerta range that have received European Commission marketing authorization. Poulvac Procerta HVT-IBD, the first in the range to receive this authorization, protects against infectious bursal disease and Marek's disease. Poulvac Procerta HVT-IBD-ND, authorized in 2025, protects against Newcastle disease, infectious bursal disease, and Marek's disease in a single dose.

"Recent outbreaks of Newcastle disease across several European countries, including Germany, Spain and Poland, serve as a reminder of the ongoing threat this disease poses to poultry health in the region," said Julia von Gablenz, Regional President, Europe and Middle East at Zoetis. "The marketing authorization of Poulvac Procerta HVT-ND comes at a relevant time, and we look forward to working with veterinarians and producers to support its use as part of their flock health programs."

About Poulvac Procerta HVT-ND

Poulvac Procerta HVT-ND is a live recombinant herpesvirus of turkey (HVT) vector vaccine for the active immunization of one-day-old chickens and 18-19-day-old embryonated chicken eggs against Newcastle disease and Marek's disease. It is administered in ovo or by subcutaneous injection at hatch. The vaccine is part of the Poulvac Procerta portfolio, which also includes Poulvac Procerta HVT-IBD and Poulvac Procerta HVT-IBD-ND. This vaccine is approved in more than 35 other markets around the world.

About Zoetis

Zoetis is the world’s leading animal health company, driven by a singular purpose: to nurture our world and humankind by advancing care for animals. With a legacy of nearly 75 years, Zoetis continues to pioneer ways to predict, prevent, detect, and treat animal illness, supporting veterinarians, livestock producers, and pet owners in over 100 countries. We integrate deep scientific expertise, data-driven R&D, advanced manufacturing, and commercial excellence to deliver meaningful innovation across medicines, vaccines, diagnostics, biopharmaceuticals, and digital solutions. Guided by our vision to be the most trusted and valued animal health company, Zoetis is committed to setting new standards for the future of animal care through innovation, customer obsession, and purpose-driven colleagues. To learn more, visit Zoetis.com.

DISCLOSURE NOTICES

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains forward-looking statements which reflect the current views of Zoetis with respect to: our business plans or prospects; expectations regarding products, product approvals or licenses, products under development; and other future events. These statements are not guarantees of future performance or actions. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties. If one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if management's underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by a forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made. Zoetis expressly disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. A further list and description of risks, uncertainties and other matters can be found in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, including in the sections thereof captioned “Forward-Looking Statements and Factors That May Affect Future Results” and “Item 1A. Risk Factors,” in our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and in our Current Reports on Form 8-K. These filings and subsequent filings are available online at www.sec.gov, www.zoetis.com, or on request from Zoetis.

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