SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Zevra Therapeutics to Ring Nasdaq Stock Market Opening Bell on Monday, February 9, 2026

February 2, 2026 | 
1 min read

CELEBRATION, Fla., Feb. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. (NasdaqGS: ZVRA) (Zevra, or the Company), a commercial-stage company focused on providing therapies for people living with rare disease, today announced that it has been invited to ring the Nasdaq opening bell on Monday, February 9, 2026. Neil F. McFarlane, Zevra's President and Chief Executive Officer, will deliver opening remarks at 9:24 a.m. followed by the bell ringing at 9:30 a.m. ET, signifying the start of the day's trading session.

The opening bell ceremony can be seen live at https://www.nasdaq.com/marketsite/bell-ringing-ceremony and on the Nasdaq MarketSite Tower at 43rd and Broadway in New York, NY.

About Zevra Therapeutics, Inc.

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. is a purpose-driven, commercial-stage company focused on bringing life-changing therapeutics to people living with rare diseases. The company’s commercialization of its lead product, marketed in the U.S. for Niemann-Pick disease type C (NPC), a rare, progressive neurodegenerative disorder, provides a strong corporate foundation and validates its ability to advance therapies. In addition, the company is broadening access through geographic expansion opportunities and has a pipeline of rare disease programs. Zevra is a patient-centric organization guided by our values of accountability, integrity, innovation and courage, with the goal of creating long-term value for patients, partners, and shareholders.

For more information, please visit www.zevra.com or follow us on X and LinkedIn.

Investor Contact

Nichol Ochsner 
+1 (732) 754-2545 
nochsner@zevra.com  

Media Contact

Julie Downs
+1 (508) 246-3230
jdowns@zevra.com


Florida
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Photo of female scientist using microscope
Job Trends
9 Companies Hiring in Oncology
October 9, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Aerial view of Raleigh, North Carolina skyline on a sunny day
Business
Southeast’s Life Sciences Scene Heats Up With Job, Business Growth
May 22, 2025
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Water tap dripping dollar bills on gray background. Business and financial success concept. 3D Rendering
Manufacturing
With Pharma Throwing Billions At US Manufacturing, Where Is The Cash Going?
April 29, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
Facade of the FDA's office in Maryland
Adcomms
Zevra Gains Support of Adcomm, Clears Hurdle for Potential Rare Disease Approval
August 5, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac