Press Releases

Zevra Therapeutics Announces Details for Q3 2025 Financial Results Call

- Company will host conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday, November 5, 2025

CELEBRATION, Fla., Oct. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. (NasdaqGS: ZVRA) (Zevra, or the Company), a commercial-stage company focused on providing therapies for people living with rare disease, today announced it will report corporate and financial results for the third quarter 2025 on Wednesday, November 5, 2025, via a news release after the market close, and will host a conference call/audio webcast at 4:30 p.m. ET that day.

A link to the audio webcast will be accessible on the “Events & Presentations” page in the Investor Relations section of Zevra’s website at investors.zevra.com.

To join via telephone, please use the following dial-in information:

  • (800) 579-2543 (United States)
  • +1 (785) 424-1789 (International)
  • Conference ID: ZVRAQ325

A replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days beginning at approximately 5:30 p.m. ET. The replay will be accessible on the “Events & Presentations” page in the Investor Relations section of Zevra’s website at investors.zevra.com.

About Zevra Therapeutics, Inc.

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. is a commercial-stage company combining science, data and patient need to create transformational therapies for rare diseases with limited or no treatment options. Our mission is to bring life-changing therapeutics to people living with rare diseases. With unique, data-driven development and commercialization strategies, the Company is overcoming complex drug development challenges to make new therapies available to the rare disease community.

For more information, please visit www.zevra.com or follow us on X and LinkedIn.

Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include all statements that do not relate solely to historical or current facts, including without limitation statements regarding upcoming events or Zevra’s participation at such events. Forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to Zevra and its current plans or expectations. They are subject to several known and unknown uncertainties, risks, and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These and other important factors are described in detail in the "Risk Factors" section of Zevra’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, filed on March 12, 2025, and Zevra’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, filed on August 12, 2025, and Zevra’s other filings with the SEC. While we may elect to update such forward-looking statements at some point in the future, except as required by law, we disclaim any obligation to do so, even if subsequent events cause our views to change. Although we believe the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot assure that such expectations will prove correct. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any date after the date of this press release.  

Zevra Contact

Nichol Ochsner 
+1 (732) 754-2545 
nochsner@zevra.com  


