Zephyr AI Appoints Watson Pharmaceuticals Founder Dr. Allen Chao as Chief Executive Officer

Company announces acquisition of Aster Insights, a move that creates a first-of-its-kind enterprise aimed at accelerating the development of cancer therapies

MCLEAN, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Zephyr AI, Inc. (“Zephyr AI”), a leader in precision medicine harnessing artificial intelligence to accelerate drug development, today announced that it has appointed Allen Chao, PhD, as its Chief Executive Officer, and acquired Aster Insights, a premier provider of scientific and clinical intelligence for oncology discovery.

Chao brings more than 40 years of biopharmaceutical leadership as well as drug development and commercialization expertise to Zephyr AI. He founded Watson Pharmaceuticals in 1984, serving as its CEO and chairman until 2008. During his tenure with Watson, Chao grew it from a small drug development company in Corona, Calif., to a global enterprise with $2.8 billion in annual revenue. Chao has spent much of his career supporting cancer research, notably establishing the Chao Family Comprehensive Cancer Center at UC Irvine in 1994.

Aster Insights, now a wholly owned subsidiary of Zephyr, brings a uniquely rich longitudinal dataset built through its role supporting Total Cancer Care®, the world’s largest and longest-running observational cancer study with more than 400,000 lifetime-consented patients. The study is conducted by the Oncology Research Information Exchange Network® (ORIEN), a consortium of 17 leading cancer centers throughout the nation. With Zephyr’s AI-driven platform and its access to rich real-world clinical as well as genomic, exosomic, biopsy, and transcriptome data, the company now possesses one of the most formidable real-world evidence resources in oncology, which promises to expedite drug development, optimize patient stratification, enable smarter clinical trial design, and improve care delivery.

“As a longtime champion of the team at Zephyr, I’m excited to be joining the company at a time when our technology puts our products squarely at the forefront of precision medicine,” said Chao. “This acquisition deepens Zephyr’s data advantage and reinforces our commitment to using AI and real-world evidence to unlock more effective, personalized therapies. We believe the combination of Zephyr’s platform and Aster Insights' unparalleled data access positions us to deliver differentiated insights to our life science partners and, ultimately, better patient outcomes.”

“Dr. Chao’s life’s work has had a profound and enduring impact on the pharmaceutical industry,” said Grant Verstandig, Co-Founder and Executive Chairman of Zephyr. “With the acquisition of Aster and Dr. Chao now at the helm, Zephyr—powered by exceptional data, insights, and technology—is well-positioned to accelerate the discovery and development of cancer therapies, as it continues to tackle the hardest problems in oncology today.”

The companies have already begun integration efforts, with expanded initiatives underway in biomarker discovery, clinical trial optimization, and AI-enabled companion diagnostics development. To learn more about how Zephyr and Aster Insights are transforming oncology, visit: www.zephyrai.bio.

About Zephyr AI

Zephyr AI is a precision medicine company leveraging real-world data and multi-modal machine learning to accelerate drug development and enhance clinical decision-making. Purpose-built for clinical relevance and scalability, Zephyr’s platform delivers interpretable AI models and software-based companion diagnostics that help biopharma partners improve patient stratification, optimize trial design, and unlock new therapeutic opportunities across the development lifecycle.

About Aster Insights

Aster Insights is a leading provider of scientific and clinical intelligence for oncology discovery. Aster partners with drug, biologics, diagnostics, and medical device developers to accelerate oncology product discovery and development. Aster Insights is integral to the Oncology Research Information Exchange Network® (ORIEN), a consortium of the nation's leading cancer centers that conduct Total Cancer Care®, the world's largest and longest-running observational research study in oncology. Together, we are transforming how cancer is studied, treated, and prevented.

Media@zephyrai.bio