SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Zai Lab to Announce First Quarter 2026 Financial Results and Recent Corporate Updates on May 7, 2026

April 22, 2026 | 
1 min read

- Company to host conference call and webcast on May 7, 2026, at 8:00 a.m. ET (8:00 p.m. HKT)



SHANGHAI & CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB; HKEX: 9688) today announced that it will report its first quarter 2026 financial results and provide recent corporate updates on May 7, 2026, before the opening of U.S. equity markets. The announcement will be followed by a conference call and webcast at 8:00 a.m. ET (8:00 p.m. HKT).

Conference Call and Webcast Information

The live webcast can be accessed by visiting the Company's website at http://ir.zailaboratory.com. Participants must register in advance of the conference call.

Details are as follows:

All participants must use the link provided above to complete the online registration process in advance of the conference call. Dial-in details will be in the confirmation email which the participant will receive upon registering. A replay will be available shortly after the call and can be accessed by visiting the Company's website.

About Zai Lab

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB; HKEX: 9688) is an innovative, research-based, commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company based in China and the United States. We are focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing innovative products that address medical conditions with significant unmet needs in the areas of oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and infectious disease. Our goal is to leverage our competencies and resources to positively impact human health.

For additional information about Zai Lab, please visit www.zailaboratory.com or follow us at www.X.com/ZaiLab_Global.


Contacts

For more information, please contact:

Investor Relations:
Christine Chiou / Cyan Liu
+1 (917) 886-6929 / +86 195 3130 8895
christine.chiou1@zailaboratory.com / cyan.liu@zailaboratory.com

Media:
Shaun Maccoun / Xiaoyu Chen
+1 (857) 270-8854 / +86 185 0015 5011
shaun.maccoun@zailaboratory.com / xiaoyu.chen@zailaboratory.com

Massachusetts Earnings China
Zai Lab (US) LLC
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Group Of Employees Being Fired By Their Company.
Layoffs
Replimune cuts will leave over 200 jobless in Massachusetts
April 21, 2026
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Powerful hand protects businessman from attacking arrow with umbrella blue collar
Job Trends
Biopharmas pull back on layoffs in Q1
April 16, 2026
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Hand putting print screen dart and target board wooden cube on up arrows. Target of investment and business concept.
Earnings
With nearly a quarter billion in Q1, J&J targets $100B revenue in 2026
April 14, 2026
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Globe and stack with coins. Money makes the world go round
Manufacturing
Lilly investing billions to prepare for overseas oral GLP-1 launches
April 14, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Nick Paul Taylor