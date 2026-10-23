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Press Releases

Xeris Biopharma to Report Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results and Business Highlights on November 5, 2026

October 22, 2026 | 
1 min read

Conference call and audio webcast to be held at 8:30 a.m. ET

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: XERS), a leading, endocrine and rare disease biopharmaceutical company committed to helping people realize better lives through the development and commercialization of innovative medicines, today announced it will release its financial results and business highlights for the third quarter ended September 30, 2026, before the open of the U.S. financial markets on Thursday, November 5, 2026. Management will host a conference call and webcast at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time that day to discuss the Company’s third-quarter 2026 financial and operational results and business highlights.



Interested parties may pre-register for the call here or via the “Events” section of the Investor Relations website. It is recommended that attendees register 15 minutes prior to the scheduled webcast.

The webcast, replay and other information related to the event can be accessed on the investor website https://xerispharma.com/investor-relations.

About Xeris Biopharma

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: XERS) is a leading endocrine and rare disease biopharmaceutical company committed to helping people realize better lives through the development and commercialization of innovative medicines for serious diseases with significant unmet medical need. Xeris has three commercially available products: Recorlev®, a cortisol synthesis inhibitor for the treatment of endogenous Cushing’s syndrome; Gvoke®, a ready-to-use liquid glucagon for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; and Keveyis®, a proven therapy for primary periodic paralysis. Xeris also has a pipeline of development programs led by XP-8121, a Phase 3-ready, once-weekly subcutaneous injection for the treatment of hypothyroidism, as well as multiple early-stage programs leveraging Xeris’ technology platforms, XeriSol® and XeriJect®, for Xeris and its partners.

Xeris Biopharma Holdings is headquartered in Chicago, IL. For more information, visit www.xerispharma.com, or follow us on X, LinkedIn, or Instagram.


Contacts

Investor and Media Contact
Cristi Barnett
Vice President, Investor Relations
ir@xerispharma.com

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