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Xenon to Report Q2 2026 Financial Results on August 6, 2026

July 30, 2026 | 
1 min read

VANCOUVER, BC and BOSTON, MA, July 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: XENE), a neuroscience-focused biopharmaceutical company dedicated to drug discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of life-changing therapeutics for patients in need, today announced it will report its second quarter 2026 financial results and provide a business update after the close of U.S. financial markets on Thursday, August 6, 2026.

Company Presentation Details:

Date:Thursday, August 6, 2026

Time:4:30pm ET (1:30pm PT)

Webcast:Pre-register here

Dial-In:

(800) 715-9871 toll-free or (646) 307-1963 for international callers
Conference ID:5286122
  

A live webcast of the company presentation will be available on the Investors section of Xenon's website and posted for replay following the event. The above-mentioned dates and times are subject to change.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: XENE) is a neuroscience-focused biopharmaceutical company dedicated to drug discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of life-changing therapeutics for patients in need. Xenon’s lead molecule, azetukalner, is a novel, potent KV7 potassium channel opener in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epilepsy, major depressive disorder (MDD) and bipolar depression (BPD). Xenon is also advancing an early-stage portfolio of multiple promising potassium and sodium channel modulators, including KV7 and NaV1.7 programs in Phase 1 development for the potential treatment of pain. Xenon has offices in Vancouver, British Columbia, and Boston, Massachusetts. For more information, visit xenon-pharma.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X

Xenon and the Xenon logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. in the US, Canada, and elsewhere. All other trademarks belong to their respective owner. 

Contacts: 

For Investors:  
Tucker Kelly  
Chief Financial Officer  
investors@xenon-pharma.com  

For Media:  
Colleen Alabiso  
Senior Vice President, Corporate Affairs  
media@xenon-pharma.com  


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