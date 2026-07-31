Xenon to Report Q2 2026 Financial Results on August 6, 2026

VANCOUVER, BC and BOSTON, MA, July 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: XENE), a neuroscience-focused biopharmaceutical company dedicated to drug discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of life-changing therapeutics for patients in need, today announced it will report its second quarter 2026 financial results and provide a business update after the close of U.S. financial markets on Thursday, August 6, 2026.

Company Presentation Details:

Date: Thursday, August 6, 2026



Time: 4:30pm ET (1:30pm PT)



Webcast: Pre-register here



Dial-In:



(800) 715-9871 toll-free or (646) 307-1963 for international callers Conference ID: 5286122

A live webcast of the company presentation will be available on the Investors section of Xenon's website and posted for replay following the event. The above-mentioned dates and times are subject to change.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: XENE) is a neuroscience-focused biopharmaceutical company dedicated to drug discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of life-changing therapeutics for patients in need. Xenon’s lead molecule, azetukalner, is a novel, potent K V 7 potassium channel opener in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epilepsy, major depressive disorder (MDD) and bipolar depression (BPD). Xenon is also advancing an early-stage portfolio of multiple promising potassium and sodium channel modulators, including K V 7 and Na V 1.7 programs in Phase 1 development for the potential treatment of pain. Xenon has offices in Vancouver, British Columbia, and Boston, Massachusetts. For more information, visit xenon-pharma.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X.

Xenon and the Xenon logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. in the US, Canada, and elsewhere. All other trademarks belong to their respective owner.

Contacts:

For Investors:

Tucker Kelly

Chief Financial Officer

investors@xenon-pharma.com

For Media:

Colleen Alabiso

Senior Vice President, Corporate Affairs

media@xenon-pharma.com