Xenocor Awarded U.S. Patent for Breakthrough in Medical Borescope Technology

October 8, 2025 | 
SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Xenocor, Inc., a leader in single-use surgical visualization, proudly announces the issuance of U.S. Patent No. 12,429,685 B2 for its innovative medical borescope and tip assembly technology. This milestone reinforces Xenocor's commitment to advancing safe, efficient, and accessible minimally invasive procedures through disposable and digitally optimized laparoscopic tools.

The newly granted patent covers a range of novel features, including the integration of electromagnetic interference (EMI) shielding within the Saberscope® tip assembly. This shielding protects the electrically conductive components—such as the image sensor and LED light source—from external signal disruption, ensuring consistent image fidelity and device reliability in high-interference surgical environments. By embedding the shielding directly into the distal tip, Xenocor's design minimizes bulk and enhances sterility, while maintaining robust data transmission and imaging performance.

"This patent reinforces Xenocor's leadership in single-use endoscopy, expanding our IP portfolio and strengthening our position ahead of the Saberscope launch." Said Tony Watson, Chief Operating Officer of Xenocor.

Additional claims highlight the system's ability to track usage data, enforce disposability thresholds, and interface seamlessly with universal display dongles or mobile devices. These features support both clinical safety and operational efficiency, making the technology ideal for hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, and field-based medical applications.

About Xenocor

Xenocor is a privately held, Salt Lake City, UT based medical device company dedicated to transforming surgical visualization through compact, cost-effective, and environmentally conscious solutions. Its flagship product line, including the Saberscope® single-use, articulating laparoscope, is designed to eliminate the need for bulky towers and fragile fiber optics, reducing infection risk and improving workflow. With a focus on innovation, portability, and patient safety, Xenocor continues to pioneer technologies that empower clinicians and expand access to high-quality care.

For media inquiries or partnership opportunities, please contact:

info@xenocor.com | www.xenocor.com

