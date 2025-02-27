Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. Announces Abstract Accepted for Poster Presentation at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) Spring Scientific 2025 Cell Therapy Meeting

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIO) (“Xenetic” or the “Company”), a biopharmaceutical company focused on advancing innovative immuno-oncology technologies addressing difficult to treat cancers, today announced that its abstract has been accepted for poster presentation at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) Spring Scientific 2025 Cell Therapy Meeting being held March 12 - 14, 2025 in San Diego, CA and virtually.

Details for the presentation are as follows:

Abstract Number: 123

Title: DNase I Intervention Enhances CAR-T Cell Therapy in Solid Tumors by Targeting Neutrophil Extracellular Traps in Metastatic Melanoma

Presenter: Alexey Stepanov, PhD, Institute Investigator at The Scripps Research Institute

Date & Time: Wednesday, March 12, 2025 at 5:10 p.m. - 6:45p.m. PT

About Xenetic Biosciences

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on advancing innovative immuno-oncology technologies addressing difficult to treat cancers. The Company’s DNase platform is designed to improve outcomes of existing treatments, including immunotherapies, by targeting neutrophil extracellular traps (NETs), which are involved in the progression of many human cancers. Xenetic is currently focused on advancing its systemic DNase program into the clinic as an adjunctive therapy for pancreatic carcinoma and locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

Contact:

JTC Team, LLC

Jenene Thomas

(908) 824-0775

xbio@jtcir.com

