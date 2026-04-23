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Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. Announces Abstract Acceptance for Presentation at the 2026 ASCO Annual Meeting

April 23, 2026 | 
1 min read

FRAMINGHAM, MA / ACCESS Newswire / April 22, 2026 / Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIO) ("Xenetic" or the "Company"), a biopharmaceutical company focused on advancing innovative immuno-oncology technologies addressing difficult to treat cancers, today announced that its abstract has been accepted for presentation at the 2026 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting, taking place May 29 - June 2, 2026, in Chicago, IL.

The accepted abstract, titled "Targeting cfDNA and NETs with DNase I to augment CAR T cell function and antitumor efficacy," highlights preclinical research supporting Xenetic's DNase-based therapeutic approach designed to enhance CAR T-cell activity and improve antitumor responses.

Presentation Details:

  • Session Title: Hematologic Malignancies - Plasma Cell Dyscrasia (Poster Session)

  • Abstract Title: Targeting cfDNA and NETs with DNase I to augment CAR T cell function and antitumor efficacy

  • Poster Board: 410

  • Presentation Date & Time: June 1, 2026, 9:00 AM - 12:00 PM CDT

  • Presenter: Alexey V. Stepanov, PhD

The poster will be available to conference attendees during the scheduled session. For more information, please visit asco.org.

About Xenetic Biosciences
Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on advancing innovative immuno-oncology technologies addressing difficult to treat cancers. The Company's proprietary DNase technology is designed to improve outcomes of existing treatments, including immunotherapies, by targeting neutrophil extracellular traps (NETs), which are involved in cancer progression. Xenetic is currently focused on advancing its systemic DNase program into the clinic as an adjunctive therapy for pancreatic carcinoma and locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.xeneticbio.com and connect on X, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

CONTACT:
JTC Team, LLC
Jenene Thomas
(908) 824-0775
xbio@jtcir.com

SOURCE: Xenetic Biosciences, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

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