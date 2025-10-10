WuXi Biologics Receives MSCI AAA ESG Rating for Third Consecutive Year

SHANGHAI, Oct. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- WuXi Biologics (2269.HK), a leading global Contract Research, Development, and Manufacturing Organization (CRDMO), announced it has received the esteemed AAA ESG rating from Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) for the third consecutive year.

This top-tier rating by MSCI, a premier global data provider of ESG ratings and research, places WuXi Biologics among an elite group of companies globally recognized for outstanding ESG performance, and acknowledges the company's strong leadership in advocating sustainability, particularly in the key areas of climate change, product safety and quality, human capital development, and corporate governance.

Covering more than 17,000 issuers and 999,000 securities worldwide, MSCI ESG Ratings provide valuable insights for investment decision-making as they focus on measuring companies' resilience to financially relevant, industry-specific sustainability risks and opportunities.

Dr. Chris Chen, WuXi Biologics CEO and Chairman of the ESG Committee, commented, "We are deeply honored to receive an MSCI AAA rating for the third consecutive year, a recognition that validates our persistent efforts in pursuing sustainability. As a global leader in Green CRDMO, we consistently deliver ESG excellence, enable partners worldwide with end-to-end solutions, and work together with all stakeholders to drive responsible practices."

In line with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, WuXi Biologics has been actively engaged with the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC) and the Pharmaceutical Supply Chain Initiative (PSCI). Recently, the company's new near-term and net-zero greenhouse gas emissions-reduction target matrix has been approved by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi).

WuXi Biologics proactively advocates sustainability and has earned widespread recognition for its efforts. The company was awarded an EcoVadis Platinum Medal; listed in the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI); named to the CDP Water Security "A list" and awarded an A- CDP Climate Change leadership-level score for two consecutive years; given the highest negligible-risk rating by Sustainalytics, and recognized as a Sustainalytics industry and regional ESG top-rated company for five consecutive years; selected as a Constituent of the FTSE4Good Index Series; listed in the Hang Seng ESG 50 Index; and rated as Prime by ISS ESG Corporate Rating.

DISCLAIMER STATEMENT

THE USE BY WUXI BIOLOGICS OF ANY MSCI ESG RESEARCH LLC OR ITS AFFILIATES ("MSCI") DATA, AND THE USE OF MSCI LOGOS, TRADEMARKS, SERVICE MARKS OR INDEX NAMES HEREIN, DO NOT CONSTITUTE A SPONSORSHIP, ENDORSEMENT, RECOMMENDATION, OR PROMOTION OF WUXI BIOLOGICS BY MSCI. MSCI SERVICES AND DATA ARE THE PROPERTY OF MSCI OR ITS INFORMATION PROVIDERS, AND ARE PROVIDED 'AS-IS' AND WITHOUT WARRANTY. MSCI NAMES AND LOGOS ARE TRADEMARKS OR SERVICE MARKS OF MSCI.

About WuXi Biologics

WuXi Biologics (stock code: 2269.HK) is a leading global Contract Research, Development and Manufacturing Organization (CRDMO) offering end-to-end solutions that enable partners to discover, develop and manufacture biologics – from concept to commercialization – for the benefit of patients worldwide.

With over 12,000 skilled employees in China, the United States, Ireland, Germany and Singapore, WuXi Biologics leverages its technologies and expertise to provide customers with efficient and cost-effective biologics discovery, development and manufacturing solutions. As of June 30, 2025, WuXi Biologics is supporting 864 integrated client projects, including 24 in commercial manufacturing.

WuXi Biologics regards sustainability as the cornerstone of long-term business growth. The company continuously drives green technology innovations to offer advanced end-to-end Green CRDMO solutions for its global partners while consistently achieving excellence in Environment, Social and Governance (ESG). Committed to creating shared value, it collaborates with all stakeholders to foster positive social and environmental impacts and promote responsible practices that empower the entire value chain.

For more information about WuXi Biologics, please visit: www.wuxibiologics.com.

Contacts

ESG



esg@wuxibiologics.com

Media



PR@wuxibiologics.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wuxi-biologics-receives-msci-aaa-esg-rating-for-third-consecutive-year-302579548.html

SOURCE WuXi Biologics