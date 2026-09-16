WuXi Biologics Named to Forbes China ESG 50 List 2026 for Green CRDMO and Digital ESG Leadership

SHANGHAI, Sept. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Forbes China recently released the 2026 Forbes China ESG 50 list. WuXi Biologics was named to the list for its outstanding performance in sustainable development, Green CRDMO solutions and ESG digital innovation, and was highlighted by Forbes China as one of the representative companies in ESG data governance.

The 2026 Forbes China ESG 50 list starts with an initial candidate pool composed of the Chinese companies included in the Forbes Global 2000, and then selects 50 companies with outstanding ESG performance and leading practices across environmental, social and governance dimensions. This year's list is built around three core themes: enhanced disclosure granularity, advanced compliance strategies, and the use of technology tools, including AI. Company practices are systematically reviewed across sectors such as finance, manufacturing, energy, technology, consumer goods and healthcare, with a focus on demonstrated innovation in data governance, global compliance capabilities and AI-enabled sustainable development.

Forbes China highlighted that data governance has become an essential capability for companies to achieve quantified ESG management, traceability and continuous improvement. In its list analysis, the publication noted that WuXi Biologics has established a comprehensive ESG data governance system covering its global operations. The Company achieved a 30% reduction in Scope 1 and Scope 2 greenhouse gas emission intensity compared with 2020, and reduced water intensity by 32% compared with 2019, exceeding its original 30% target.

As a leading global CRDMO, WuXi Biologics has deeply embedded sustainable development into its corporate strategy. Guided by the Green CRDMO strategy, the Company is committed to creating environmental and social value through innovative technologies and operational excellence, empowering global partners to advance their own sustainability goals. Across governance, environmental and social dimensions, WuXi Biologics integrates ESG principles into biologics research, development, manufacturing, supply chain management and global business operations, contributing to the green transformation of the biopharmaceutical industry.

Dr. Chris Chen, CEO of WuXi Biologics and Chairman of the ESG Committee, said: "WuXi Biologics' inclusion in the 2026 Forbes China ESG 50 list is a recognition of the Company's long-standing commitment to sustainable development, deepening Green CRDMO practices and ESG digital innovation. Sustainability has been deeply embedded in our corporate strategy and global operations. Green CRDMO is not only our long-term commitment, but also an important pathway to empowering client growth and unlocking green business value. Looking ahead, we will continue to advance innovation-driven and sustainable development, strengthen ESG governance capabilities and operational resilience, and work with global partners to promote green development across the industry, creating long-term sustainable value together."

Sustainability Strategy and Governance

To support strategic execution, WuXi Biologics has established a four-tier ESG governance structure, comprising the ESG Committee, made up of Board members to provide oversight; the ESG Steering Group, composed of senior management to offer key insights; a dedicated ESG function to drive implementation; and issue-specific task forces to advance actions across key topics. This structure forms a closed-loop management mechanism from strategic decision-making and target management to execution feedback. The Company aligns with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs) and — based on the characteristics of the healthcare industry and stakeholder priorities — fosters systematic management across topics such as healthcare access, technology innovation, product quality, climate change, responsible manufacturing, employee development, business ethics, and a sustainable supply chain.

Through target matrices, performance tracking, risk identification and ongoing communication, WuXi Biologics continues to enhance the transparency and execution of its sustainability governance as it advances ESG management from qualitative disclosure to quantitative tracking, using more granular data to support target management, performance evaluation and continuous improvement.

This governance system also echoes the observations made by Forbes China regarding the material topics prioritized by the listed companies. According to Forbes China, companies on the list generally place strong emphasis on climate change, occupational health and safety, product safety and quality, data security and privacy, supply chain security, and compliance operations. In the healthcare sector, climate change, product safety, occupational health, and data security are among the most closely watched topics. WuXi Biologics' continuous strengthening of management mechanisms around these key areas — supporting implementation through digital data governance, global compliance management and green operations capabilities — is a reflection of its systematic approach and long-term commitment to core sustainability topics in the healthcare industry.

Green CRDMO Solution

Building on its clear sustainability governance structure and material topic management, WuXi Biologics translates strategic requirements into concrete Green CRDMO practices that span biologics research, development, manufacturing and global business operations. Through innovative technologies, process optimization and green operations, the Company successfully integrates environmental performance improvement, operational efficiency and customer value creation, continuously empowering global partners to pursue more resilient sustainability goals.

In green research, WuXi Biologics helps its global partners shorten the path from molecule to patient, and this greater efficiency also leads to a reduction in environmental impact. The WuXiBody™ bispecific antibody platform serves as an example. With this platform, the Company enhances molecular developability and stability while reducing environmental impact by shortening R&D cycles and lowering the natural resources and energy required to maintain development conditions. In green development and manufacturing, the WuXiUI™ ultra-intensified fed-batch production technology platform can improve production efficiency by 3–8 times and reduce life-cycle environmental impact by up to 60% compared with traditional fed-batch processes. The Company also leverages the advantages of single-use technology for biologics manufacturing, which can save up to 70% of water consumption, reduce resource consumption by approximately 33%, and lower the negative impact on climate change by approximately 40% compared with traditional stainless-steel processes. The combination of WuXiUI™ and single-use technology can reduce the product carbon footprint by up to 80%, accelerating the transition of green manufacturing from concept to scalable practice.

In green operations, the Company — guided by its SBTi-based GHG emission reduction targets — advances carbon reduction, water conservation and waste reduction through lean management. In addition, it shares 242 outstanding energy-saving cases through its WuXi Biologics Green CRDMO White Paper to promote the replication of green operations practices across global sites and the broader industry value chain. The Green CRDMO solution was also selected as one of the United Nations Global Compact "20 Case Examples for Sustainable Development Over 20 Years," further demonstrating the Company's leadership in empowering industry-wide transformation through green technology innovation.

ESG Digital Innovation

In addition to deepening ESG practices, WuXi Biologics actively applies digital and AI technologies to sustainable development management. The Company has independently developed a digital Smart ESG platform that supports refined and standardized information collection and governance across environmental, social and governance topics, covering annual carbon inventory, energy and water use, waste management, talent development, supply chain management and volunteer activities. The platform shifts ESG information across global sites from decentralized reporting to systematic accumulation, allowing for continuous improvement in quality, traceability and collaboration efficiency.

In daily operations, WuXi Biologics uses digital dashboards to dynamically monitor and centrally visualize key ESG indicators, facilitating timely visibility into site-level performance, target progress and anomalies, and providing transparent and comparable evidence for performance evaluation, operational optimization and management decision-making. For product life-cycle environmental impact and carbon footprint management, the Company — having transformed complex environmental impact assessments into an efficient, accurate and traceable solution — has further developed digital modules to support clients in advancing Scope 3 management and value chain decarbonization, and strengthening long-term competitiveness in green procurement.

WuXi Biologics has received international recognition over the years for its sustainable development performance, including the highest MSCI AAA ESG Rating; the EcoVadis Platinum Medal, placing the Company in the top 1% globally; inclusion in the Dow Jones Best-in-Class World Index and Best-in-Class Emerging Markets Index; inclusion on CDP's A Lists for Climate Change, Water Security and Supplier Engagement Assessment; Morningstar Sustainalytics' highest "Negligible Risk" ESG rating, and identification as an industry and regional ESG leader; and inclusion in the FTSE4Good Index Series and the Hang Seng Corporate Sustainability Benchmark Index. These recognitions reflect not only the Company's continued progress across environmental, social and governance dimensions, but also global stakeholders' acknowledgment of WuXi Biologics' sustainability strategy, governance capabilities and practical achievements.

About WuXi Biologics

WuXi Biologics (stock code: 2269.HK) is a leading global Contract Research, Development and Manufacturing Organization (CRDMO) offering end-to-end solutions that enable partners to discover, develop and manufacture biologics – from concept to commercialization – for the benefit of patients worldwide*.

With over 14,000 employees in China, the United States, Ireland, Germany, and Singapore, including experts and scientists in biologics R&D and manufacturing, technology innovation, and operational excellence, WuXi Biologics leverages its technologies and expertise to deliver efficient, cost-effective, and scalable biologics solutions tailored to meet clients' needs. By embedding digital capability and infrastructure across the full biopharmaceutical value chain, the company turns data, computation, and prediction into transparent client experience, faster development, intelligent operations, and more efficient manufacturing. As of June 30, 2026, WuXi Biologics is supporting 1064 integrated client projects, including 78 in Phase III and 28 in commercial manufacturing, with complex modalities representing more than half of the entire project portfolio.

WuXi Biologics regards sustainability as the cornerstone of long-term business growth. The company continuously drives technology innovations to offer advanced end-to-end Green CRDMO solutions for its global partners while demonstrating exemplary Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) practices. Committed to creating shared value, it collaborates with all stakeholders to foster positive social and environmental impacts, and promote responsible practices that empower the entire value chain.

For more information about WuXi Biologics, please visit: www.wuxibiologics.com.

*The winner of the "2026 Biologics CDMO of the Year" (Large CDMOs) (Life Science Connect / Outsourced Pharma)



*The winner of the "2026 Best Contract Development & Manufacturing Organization Award" (ABEA)

Contacts

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