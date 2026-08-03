WuXi AppTec Delivers Strong H1 2026 Results and Raises Full-Year Guidance[1], Driven by Greater Success of Multiple Customers’ Products and CRDMO Model

SHANGHAI, Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- WuXi AppTec (stock code: 603259.SH / 2359.HK), a leading global pharmaceutical CRDMO (Contract Research, Development, and Manufacturing Organization), today announced financial results for the first half ending June 30, 2026 ("Reporting Period"). The Company raised its full-year guidance, citing strong performance across revenue, profit, and cash flow driven by the greater success of multiple customers' products and its unique integrated CRDMO platform.

Financial Highlights

H1 2026 total revenue reached RMB 28.90 billion, up 38.9% YoY; revenue from Continuing Operations [2] up 48.0% YoY.

up 48.0% YoY. Adjusted non-IFRS gross profit margin expanded 9.4 percentage points (pts) YoY to 53.9%.

Adjusted non-IFRS net profit up 83.2% YoY to RMB 11.57 billion; adjusted non-IFRS net profit margin up 9.7pts YoY to 40.0%; adjusted non-IFRS diluted EPS [3] up 78.2% YoY to RMB 3.92.

up 78.2% YoY to RMB 3.92. Net profit per CAS [4] up 29.4% YoY to RMB 11.08 billion; diluted EPS up 25.8% YoY to RMB 3.76.

up 29.4% YoY to RMB 11.08 billion; diluted EPS up 25.8% YoY to RMB 3.76. Backlog for Continuing Operations up 25.2% YoY to RMB 66.43 billion as of June 30, 2026.

Adjusted operating cash flow rose 41.3% YoY to RMB 9.98 billion.

Management Comment

Dr. Ge Li, Chairman and CEO of WuXi AppTec, said, "As a dedicated enabler of the industry, we truly appreciate that our achievements are rooted in the exceptional performance of our customers. Driven by the greater success of multiple customers' products, our unique CRDMO model, and our global team's perseverance for excellence, we delivered strong growth across revenue, profit, and cash flow in H1 2026, with our backlog for Continuing Operations reaching RMB 66.4 billion. We have therefore raised all of our 2026 guidance metrics and further accelerated our global capacity expansion."

"Recently, the U.S. Department of Defense included the Company on its 1260H list. This erroneous designation is not supported by facts or law. We have taken legal action to protect the interests of our customers, employees, and shareholders. We believe that the facts will prevail after an objective and fair judicial review of this ongoing litigation."

"As technology advancements and science innovations continue to emerge, WuXi AppTec remains steadfast in 'doing the right thing and doing it right.' We will relentlessly enable global innovators and realize our vision that 'every drug can be made and every disease can be treated.'"

Sustainability, and Quality Compliance

WuXi AppTec maintained the highest "AAA" MSCI ESG rating in 2026. Meanwhile, the Company successfully completed 465 quality audits and inspections[5] conducted by global customers, regulatory authorities, and independent third parties, as well as 21 information security audits by global customers in H1 2026, all with no critical findings. Twenty main sites are now ISO/IEC 27001 certified.

Shareholder Returns

The Company distributed its 2025 annual cash dividend totaling RMB 4.71 billion[6]. Following the first interim dividend in 2025, the Board has proposed a further increase in the 2026 interim cash dividend to shareholders of RMB 5.10 per 10 shares (approximately RMB 1.5 billion in total).

2026 Full-Year Outlook

Driven by the greater success of multiple customers' products, our unique CRDMO model, and management and execution excellence, the Company has raised full-year guidance.

2026 total revenue target raised to RMB 58.5-60.5 billion (previously RMB 51.3-53.0 billion), with Continuing Operations revenue growing 35-39% YoY (previously 18-22%).

The Company is confident in maintaining a stable and resilient adjusted non-IFRS net profit margin in 2026.

2026 capex guidance raised to RMB 7.5-8.5 billion (previously RMB 6.5-7.5 billion) to support accelerated global capacity expansion, including initiation of the new Changzhou site ahead of schedule.

As a result, 2026 adjusted free cash flow raised to RMB 13.5-14.5 billion (previously RMB 10.5-11.5 billion).

[1] This guidance constitutes forward-looking statements. [2] As disclosed in the 2026 Interim Report, Continuing Operations include WuXi Chemistry, WuXi Testing, WuXi



Biology and Others; historical data has been adjusted accordingly. [3] In H1 2025 and H1 2026, WuXi AppTec's weighted average number of ordinary shares for the purpose of



calculating diluted EPS was 2,897,449,552 and 2,949,022,327, respectively. [4] Net profit attributable to the owners of the Company ("Net Profit") is prepared in accordance with China Accounting



Standards for Business Enterprises ("CAS"). [5] Including 433 audits by customers, 31 inspections by regulatory authorities, and 1 audit by independent third parties. [6] This excludes the RMB 1.03 billion already paid as the 2025 interim dividend.

About WuXi AppTec

WuXi AppTec is a trusted partner and contributor to the pharmaceutical and life sciences industries, providing R&D and manufacturing services that help advance healthcare innovation. With operations across Asia, Europe, and North America, we offer integrated, end-to-end services through our unique CRDMO (Contract Research, Development, and Manufacturing Organization) platform. We are privileged to work alongside partners across 30+ countries, supporting their efforts to bring breakthrough treatments to patients. Guided by our vision that every drug can be made and every disease can be treated, we are committed to advancing breakthroughs for patients—one collaboration at a time. Learn more at https://www.wuxiapptec.com.

This press release provides a summary of the results and does not intend to provide a complete statement relating to the Company, its securities, or any relevant matters herein that a recipient may need in order to evaluate the Company. For relevant information, please refer to the Company's disclosure documents and information on the Shanghai Stock Exchange ("SSE"), the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited ("HKEX") and the Company's website. Investors are advised to exercise caution and be aware of the investment risks in trading Company shares.

Unless otherwise stated, all financials disclosed in this press release are prepared based on IFRS. The currency is RMB.

The 2026 Interim Report of the Company has not been audited.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain certain statements that are or may be forward looking, which can be recognized by the use of words such as "expects", "plans", "will", "estimates", "projects", "intends", or words of similar meaning. Such forward-looking statements are not historical facts, but instead are predictions about future events based on our beliefs, development strategy, business plan as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to our management. Although we believe that our predictions are reasonable, future events are inherently uncertain and our forward-looking statements may turn out to be incorrect. Our forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, the effective competitiveness of our services, our ability to meet timelines for the expansion of our service offerings or to reach the scale of our production capacity expansion plans, our ability to protect our clients' intellectual property, industry competition and regulation, the international geopolitical environment, legislative restrictions and judicial proceedings, the impact of emergencies and other force majeure. Our forward-looking statements do not constitute any profit forecast by our management or an undertaking by WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. ("WuXi AppTec" or the "Company") to our investors. ACCORDINGLY, YOU ARE STRONGLY CAUTIONED THAT RELIANCE ON ANY FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS INVOLVES KNOWN AND UNKNOWN RISKS AND UNCERTAINTIES. All forward-looking statements contained herein are qualified by reference to the cautionary statements set forth in this section. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release and is based on assumptions that we believe to be reasonable as of this date, and we do not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement or information in this press release to reflect future events or circumstances, except as required under applicable law.

Use of Adjusted Non-IFRS Financial Measures

To supplement the Company's IFRS consolidated financial statements, we also provide adjusted non-IFRS gross profit, adjusted non-IFRS net profit attributable to the owners of the Company ("Adjusted Non-IFRS Net Profit"), adjusted non-IFRS diluted earnings per share ("Adjusted Non-IFRS Diluted EPS"), adjusted operating cash flow and adjusted free cash flow. These measures are not required by, or presented in accordance with IFRS.

We believe that the adjusted non-IFRS financial measures used in this press release are useful for understanding and assessing our core business performance and operating trends, and we believe that management and investors may benefit from referring to these measures in assessing our financial performance by eliminating the impact of certain unusual, non-recurring, non-cash and non-operating items that we do not consider indicative of the performance of our core business. The management of the Company believes such adjusted non-IFRS financial measures are widely accepted and adopted in the industry in which the Company operates. However, the presentation of these adjusted non-IFRS financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation, or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with IFRS. You should not view adjusted results on a stand-alone basis or as a substitute for results under IFRS, or as being comparable to results reported or forecasted by other companies.

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SOURCE WuXi AppTec