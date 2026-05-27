Wolters Kluwer and Radiological Society of North America Establish 10-Year Agreement to Advance Global Access to Leading Radiology Research Journals

The Collaboration will support dissemination, discoverability and impact of five RSNA titles

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#businesspartnership--Wolters Kluwer Health today announced a new 10-year agreement to publish the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA) portfolio of five specialty journals including the flagship publication Radiology, the most cited radiology journal in the world.

The agreement builds on RSNA’s long-standing publishing heritage, which dates back to 1923, and reflects a shared commitment to strengthening the global dissemination of high-quality, evidence-based radiology research. Wolters Kluwer will support expanded access, discoverability, and long-term sustainability of RSNA titles through its publishing and digital platform capabilities, including Ovid®, as well as broader integration across clinical and research workflows. The journals included in the agreement are: Radiology, Radiology: Artificial Intelligence, Radiology: Cardiothoracic Imaging, Radiology: Imaging Cancer, and RadioGraphics.

Supporting the evolving needs of the global radiology community

The Radiological Society of North America is a global non-profit representing radiology professionals across more than 160 countries. As the world’s leading radiological medical organization, serving more than 53,000 professionals, the Society advances patient care and healthcare delivery through education, research and technological innovation. Additionally, RSNA hosts the world’s largest radiology conference and supports grants and standards development across healthcare.

“The RSNA journal portfolio offers groundbreaking, peer-reviewed content across the full breadth of radiologic subspecialties, delivering trusted medical research, education, reviews and commentary to radiology professionals worldwide,” said Mark G. Watson, Executive Director at the Radiological Society of North America. “Collaborating with Wolters Kluwer provides new opportunities for expansion and growth for our journals in an evolving medical publishing landscape.”

Enhancing research visibility, integrity, and clinical relevance

“We are privileged to collaborate with RSNA in stewarding a portfolio that has shaped the field of radiology since 1923,” said Rafael Sidi, Senior Vice President & General Manager of Health Research, Wolters Kluwer Health. “RSNA’s publications are widely recognized for their quality and impact, and we take our role in supporting and extending these standards seriously. Our focus is to support the integrity, visibility, and accessibility of this research – ensuring it reaches clinicians and researchers where it can inform care, guide innovation, and strengthen evidence-based practice globally. This will help bring the scale, innovation, and expertise needed to help RSNA and its community thrive in an increasingly complex publishing environment.”

RSNA titles published by Wolters Kluwer will be featured in the Lippincott portfolio of medical, nursing, and allied health journal publications. At the forefront of publishing innovation in digital channels, this collection includes nearly 400 indexed titles and provides unparalleled visibility and credibility for healthcare researchers and practitioners worldwide. RSNA journal articles are also routinely cited in radiology topics in UpToDate, the AI-powered, evidence-based clinical decision support solution from Wolters Kluwer Health, trusted by over 3 million clinicians around the world.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer (EURONEXT: WKL) is a global leader in information solutions, software and services for professionals in healthcare; tax and accounting; financial and corporate compliance; legal and regulatory; corporate performance and ESG. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2025 annual revenues of €6.1 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 21,100 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

Wolters Kluwer shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam (WKL) and are included in the AEX, Euro Stoxx 50, and Euronext 100 indices. Wolters Kluwer has a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program. The ADRs are traded on the over-the-counter market in the U.S. (WTKWY).

For more information, visit www.wolterskluwer.com, follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, YouTube and Instagram.

Media Contact

Andre Rebelo

Director, External Communications, Health

andre.rebelo@wolterskluwer.com

781.392.2442