Windward Bio Expands Immunology Pipeline With WIN027, a Long-Acting, Clinical-Stage Bispecific Targeting TSLP and IL-13

Windward Bio and Qyuns Therapeutics announce licensing agreement for WIN027, a highly potent, long-acting bispecific antibody with best-in-disease potential in respiratory and dermatology

WIN027 blocks 2 well-validated and synergistic drivers of inflammation — TSLP and IL‑13 — that play integral roles in respiratory and dermatology diseases

WIN027 deepens the company’s immunology pipeline and is currently in Phase 1



BASEL, Switzerland, Dec. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Windward Bio AG, a private, clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to improving the lives of people living with advanced immunological diseases, today announced a licensing agreement between its affiliate, LE2025 Therapeutics AG, and Qyuns Therapeutics for the development and commercialization of WIN027 (also known as QX027N), a potential best-in-disease, long-acting bispecific antibody targeting TSLP and IL-13.

Under the terms of the agreement, Windward Bio will gain exclusive rights to develop, manufacture, and commercialize WIN027 outside of China.* Total deal value is up to $700M, including upfront payment, equity, and milestones that may be paid to Qyuns Therapeutics, contingent upon the achievement of specific development, regulatory, and commercial milestones, as well as tiered royalties on product sales.

“We are excited to add WIN027 to our growing pipeline of immunology therapies,” said Luca Santarelli, MD, Founder, Chief Executive Officer, and Board Chair of Windward Bio. “Its high potency against TSLP and IL-13, as well as an extended dosing interval, has the potential to provide people with respiratory and dermatology diseases enhanced efficacy, greater convenience, and better control over their disease.”

This marks the second licensing deal announced by Windward Bio in 2025, underscoring the company’s strategic focus on growing its immunology pipeline and accelerating the development of differentiated therapies for patients living with serious immunological diseases. The company’s lead program, WIN378, a long-acting anti-TSLP monoclonal antibody, is currently being evaluated in POLARIS, a global Phase 2 trial in asthma patients, with initial data expected in 2026. Together, WIN027 and WIN378 are complementary therapies that can address significant unmet needs across a broad array of immunological diseases, representing a market opportunity of more than $50B.

About WIN027

WIN027 is a potential best-in–class, humanized IgG1 bispecific monoclonal antibody with subpicomolar affinity for TSLP and IL-13, well-validated targets in immunological conditions. It has been engineered to extend half-life and enable less frequent dosing. Through this dual, long‑acting inhibition, WIN027 is designed to set a new standard of efficacy in conditions such as asthma, COPD, and atopic dermatitis, potentially delivering deeper and more durable disease control than existing biologics. WIN027 is currently in Phase 1.

About WIN378

WIN378 is a next-generation, recombinant, fully human monoclonal antibody that potently binds to the TSLP ligand, a well-validated cytokine that plays a key role in the development and progression of a wide array of immunological diseases, including asthma and COPD. WIN378 has been engineered to achieve a half-life extension (HLE) and a silenced effector function and is subcutaneously administered. WIN378 has been studied in a Phase 1 trial, which confirmed its half-life for extended dosing, demonstrated a low rate of antidrug antibodies, and showed it was safe and well tolerated up to the highest tested dose. Windward Bio licensed the global rights (excluding Greater China and several Southeast and West Asian countries) of WIN378 from Kelun Biotech (also known as SKB378) and Harbour BioMed (also known as HBM9378). WIN378 is currently being evaluated in the POLARIS Phase 2 asthma study with initial readouts expected in 2026, and a Phase 2 study in COPD is also expected to begin in 2026.

About Windward Bio AG

Windward Bio is a clinical-stage biotechnology company with deep discovery, development, and commercialization expertise committed to transforming the treatment of people living with advanced immunological conditions. Its lead program is WIN378, a potential best-in-disease, long-acting anti-TSLP monoclonal antibody currently in Phase 2 trials for asthma. The pipeline also includes WIN027, a clinical-stage, long-acting anti-TSLPxIL-13 bispecific, which has broad therapeutic application across immunological diseases. The company is building a pipeline of long-acting bispecific antibodies, targeting validated biology in respiratory and dermatological conditions. Windward Bio launched earlier this year with a $200M Series A led by top-tier investors.

*Qyuns Therapeutics territory includes China, Hong Kong, Macao, and Taiwan.