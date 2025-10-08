Wemedoo AG named Innovator Start-up of the Year 2025 by SCDM



Award recognizes Wemedoo’s unified system and commitment to advance clinical trials through speed, transparency, and interoperability

Switzerland - October 1, 2025

Wemedoo has been awarded the 2025 Innovator Start-up of the Year by the Society for Clinical Data Management (SCDM) during its Annual Conference at the Baltimore Convention Center in Baltimore, Maryland. The award recognizes start-ups that developed innovative solutions.

Wemedoo received the recognition for its development of oomnia, a unified system designed to eliminate fragmentation in clinical trials. oomnia unifies EDC, RTSM, eTMF, CTMS, eSource, ePRO/eCOA, and eConsent in one system designed to provide analysis-ready, structured data and real-time operational oversight.

“This award validates our belief that clinical trials should not be slowed by outdated workflows or disconnected systems,” said Dr. Nikola Cihoric, Founder and Chief Product Officer of Wemedoo. “We built oomnia to give teams immediate access to structured data - not months later, but from day one.”

Dr. Cihoric, a radiation oncologist with nearly two decades of clinical research experience, contributes to Wemedoo’s product strategy with a focus on speed and operational alignment. Under his guidance, Wemedoo has developed a system that enables the rapid configuration of complex clinical studies encompassing thousands of clinical parameters. In one recent example, the company completed the full setup of a drug–device trial in under nine weeks, demonstrating the real-world efficiency and scalability of its unified system.

This recognition from SCDM reinforces Wemedoo’s role in supporting CROs, biotech, pharma, and academia with data solutions designed for modern clinical environments. Wemedoo joins the 2025 honorees alongside industry leaders such as Veeva Systems, CluePoints, and eClinical Solutions.

About Wemedoo

Wemedoo is a Swiss-based health technology company specializing in unified data system for clinical trials. Its system, oomnia, supports CROs, biotech, and pharma with tools that streamline study setup, improve data transparency, and reduce operational complexity across trials of any size. Learn more at wemedoo.com.