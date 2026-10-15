Welo Life Sciences Announces Glass PV for AI-Enabled Pharmacovigilance Case Translation

Platform combines document extraction, specialist linguistic review, and automated layout reconstruction to simplify adverse event case translation.

NEW YORK, October 14, 2026 — Welo Life Sciences, a Welo Global brand, today announced Glass PV, an AI-enabled pharmacovigilance case translation platform. Glass PV turns scanned adverse event documents, including handwritten notes, mixed languages, and complex layouts, into translated PDFs in their structure at scale

According to Welocalize Life Sciences’ measurements across completed cases, close to 100% of cases are delivered within the required 12- or 24-hour regulatory window. The platform uses an all-inclusive, per-case pricing model to give customers greater cost predictability without separate translation, formatting, or project management fees.

Glass PV addresses a persistent challenge in pharmacovigilance: scanned safety case documents that contain handwritten notes, multiple languages, and complex layouts are hard to process at scale and speed. These documents can require manual transcription and coordination among translators, desktop publishing specialists, and project managers.

Glass PV brings document intake, text extraction, expert review, translation, and layout reconstruction into a single AI-enabled workflow. Specialist linguists trained in safety narratives, case terminology, and adverse event reporting review the translation.

“Safety teams are working against regulatory clocks. They shouldn't need four people and a chain of emails to efficiently translate one scanned case with handwriting on the page,” said Cristina Pardo, General Manager of Welo Life Sciences. “Glass PV eliminates manual handoffs. You submit the case, and you get back a translated document with the layout intact.”

Glass PV maintains an audit trail of document changes and review decisions to support traceability, with enterprise single sign-on and role-based access controls to manage access. Data is processed within Welo Life Sciences’ secure infrastructure under a data processing agreement. The platform also provides configurable account workflows and supports translation in more than 300 languages.

“We put our name on the clock and on the quality,” Pardo added. “Automation handles extraction and layout, specialist linguists who know safety narratives own the language, and every edit and decision is recorded. Any translation can be reopened and reviewed, and that is what accountability looks like in this space.”

For more information or to request a Glass PV demonstration, visit welolifesciences.com or contact PV@welocalize.com.

About Welo Life Sciences





Welo Life Sciences, a Welo Global brand, is a specialized language and technology partner serving pharmaceutical, CRO, and medical device organizations operating in regulated global markets. We deliver regulator-ready translation, linguistic validation, and localization solutions that support clinical trials, pharmacovigilance, regulatory affairs, labeling, and global commercialization. Our approach combines subject matter expertise with ISO-certified quality processes and technology-enabled workflows designed to integrate seamlessly into life sciences operations. With extensive experience supporting global product development and post-market requirements, Welo Life Sciences helps organizations accelerate timelines, protect data integrity, and maintain compliance across languages and regions. All solutions are delivered within a secure, audit-ready framework supported by seven ISO certifications. welolifesciences.com

Media contact: press@weloglobal.com