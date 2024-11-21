SUBSCRIBE
Waters Corporation to Present at the Evercore 2024 HealthCONx Conference

November 21, 2024 | 
1 min read

MILFORD, Mass., Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) announced that Udit Batra Ph.D., Waters President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the 7th Annual Evercore HealthCONx Conference on Wednesday, December 4th, 2024 at 10:00AM Eastern Time.

A live webcast of the event will be available on the ‘Events & Presentations’ section of Waters Investor Relations website at https://ir.waters.com. A replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days.

About Waters Corporation

Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT), a global leader in analytical instruments and software, has pioneered chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis innovations serving the life, materials, food, and environmental sciences for more than 65 years. With approximately 7,500 employees worldwide, Waters operates directly in 35 countries, including 15 manufacturing facilities, and with products available in more than 100 countries.

Caspar Tudor, Head of Investor Relations

investor_relations@waters.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/waters-corporation-to-present-at-the-evercore-2024-healthconx-conference-302311918.html

SOURCE Waters Corporation

Massachusetts Events
Waters Corporation
