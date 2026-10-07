Vylor Announces Dates for Third Quarter 2026 Earnings Release and Webcast

JOHNSTON, Iowa, Oct. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vylor, Inc. (NYSE: VYLR) today announced it will release its third quarter 2026 earnings on Wednesday, November 11, 2026, after the stock market close via press release and its website. The earnings will be presented in a live webcast on Thursday, November 12, 2026, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

The slide presentation that accompanies the webcast will be posted on the Company's Investor Events and Presentations page. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Investor Events and Presentations page until November 12, 2027.

About Vylor



Vylor (NYSE: VYLR) is an advanced seed and genetics company that has, for more than a century, been focused on delivering groundbreaking innovation to farmers. Anchored in the agriculture industry's most elite germplasm and transformative biotech, Vylor leverages its scientific expertise to deliver next generation technology to help farmers around the world boost yields. With its expertise in advanced science, leading routes-to-market and an expanding licensing business, Vylor drives value and delivers growth for farmers, customers and shareholders – and in doing so, helps feed, fuel and clothe the world. More information at vylor.com

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SOURCE Vylor