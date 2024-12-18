Vizgen Launches Certified Service Provider (CSP) Program, Expanding Access to Single-Cell Spatial Genomics Technology

First group of CSPs to offer MERSCOPE® Platform Services and forthcoming MERFISH 2.0 Chemistry to global researchers

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#CSP--Vizgen, Inc., the life sciences company revolutionizing spatial genomics research and driving innovation in spatial multi-omics, today announced the official launch of its Certified Service Provider (CSP) program. The CSP initiative aims to empower researchers around the world by expanding access to Vizgen’s MERSCOPE® and MERSCOPE Ultra™ Platforms for high-quality spatial genomics services through a network of certified academic and commercial services organizations, with the training, expertise and technology infrastructure required to provide full-service Vizgen solutions for breakthrough discoveries.

This inaugural network of CSPs includes premier institutions, including Portrai Inc. (Seoul, South Korea), Foundation Campus Biotech Geneva (Geneva, Switzerland), Earlham Institute (Norwich, United Kingdom), Canopy Multiomic Services (Hayward, CA), The Center for Spatial Multi-Omics (COSMO) at The Translational Genomics Research Institute, part of City of Hope (Phoenix, United States) and Sanderson Center for Optical Experimentation at UMASS Chan Medical School (Worcester, MA). These partners will offer researchers access to Vizgen’s transformative MERSCOPE platform, with future plans to implement the forthcoming MERFISH 2.0 chemistry.

“With the launch of Vizgen’s CSP program, we’re enabling more researchers to access the precision and power of our spatial genomics technology,” said Jiang He, Vizgen’s Scientific Cofounder and VP of R&D for Reagents and Consumables. “As MERFISH 2.0 becomes available, our certified partners will be able to offer researchers the most advanced capabilities in spatial transcriptomics, driving new discoveries in fields ranging from oncology to neuroscience.”

CSP partners play a critical role in expanding access to Vizgen’s powerful spatial genomics tools, ensuring consistent, high-quality data delivery through a rigorous certification process. The CSP program also offers partners access to co-marketing benefits and the opportunity to more deeply collaborate with Vizgen on advancing the field of spatial transcriptomics.

“As one of the first Certified Service Providers for Vizgen, Portrai is proud to bring MERSCOPE’s cutting-edge spatial genomics capabilities to researchers in South Korea,” said Daeseung Lee, CEO of Portrai. “This collaboration allows us to empower local scientists with transformative tools to unravel complex biological questions, accelerating breakthroughs across diverse fields of study.”

Dr. Iain Macaulay, Group Leader at Earlham Institute, shared, “Joining Vizgen’s CSP program helps a broad scientific community to access our spatial genomics infrastructure and expertise. We’re using the MERSCOPE platform to reveal new insights into cellular heterogeneity in both human tissues and plants. We’re excited to push the applications of this technology and collaborate with others to drive innovation and discovery.”

