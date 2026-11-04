Vivos Inc. Announces Expansion of IsoPet® Animal Cancer Division with Four New Veterinary Clinics Across the United States

Kennewick, WA, Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vivos Inc. (OTCQB: RDGL), a medical device company pioneering Precision Radionuclide Therapy™ (PRnT) for the treatment of cancerous tumors, is pleased to announce continued expansion of its IsoPet® Animal Cancer Division, with four additional veterinary facilities advancing through the certification, licensing, and onboarding process to offer IsoPet® cancer treatment.

The expansion represents an important step in Vivos’ strategy to broaden access to its innovative cancer therapy for animals while building the clinical infrastructure necessary to support increased treatment volumes, recurring product demand, and long-term revenue growth.

Four Veterinary Facilities Advancing Toward IsoPet® Certification

Veterinary Specialist Partners – Louisville, Kentucky

Led by co-founders Dr. Grace Clark and Dr. Scott Rizzo, both Doctors of Veterinary Medicine and Diplomates of the American College of Veterinary Internal Medicine, Veterinary Specialist Partners is an established specialty veterinary hospital offering advanced diagnostic, internal medicine, and oncology services. The addition of IsoPet® would complement the hospital’s existing capabilities and expand treatment options for companion animals facing challenging cancer diagnoses.

Grace Veterinary Hospital – Sherrills Ford, North Carolina

Under the leadership of Dr. Jean Tuttle, Grace Veterinary Hospital provides comprehensive veterinary medicine, rehabilitation, and patient-centered care. The hospital is progressing through IsoPet® training and onboarding, positioning the facility to introduce an additional localized cancer treatment option for pets throughout North Carolina and surrounding communities.

Malibu Coast Animal Hospital – Malibu, California

Founded by Dr. Dean Graulich, Malibu Coast Animal Hospital is an established veterinary practice offering comprehensive medical and surgical services. The hospital is advancing through California’s radioactive materials licensing process and is positioned to become Vivos’ first IsoPet® certified clinic in the state, representing an important opportunity to expand access to treatment on the West Coast.

Palm Beach Equine Clinic – Wellington, Florida

Led by board-certified equine surgeon Dr. Robert Brusie and his veterinary team, Palm Beach Equine Clinic is a recognized center for advanced equine medicine and surgery. The clinic is progressing through IsoPet® certification preparations, expanding Vivos’ opportunity to serve the equine oncology market, including horses requiring treatment for solid tumors and other localized cancers.

Building a Scalable Network Through Comprehensive Certification and Training

Establishing an IsoPet® certified veterinary facility requires a comprehensive process that extends well beyond a traditional clinic partnership. Because IsoPet® utilizes Yttrium-90, a therapeutic radioisotope, each participating facility must meet applicable state radioactive materials licensing requirements, with regulatory review and approval timelines varying by jurisdiction.

In parallel with licensing, Vivos has implemented a structured certification and onboarding program designed to prepare veterinary teams for the safe, effective, and consistent administration of IsoPet®. This process includes specialized radiation safety education, treatment protocol training, equipment preparation, practical application exercises, and coordinated support through the facility’s initial treatments.

While these regulatory and operational requirements take time, they are essential to establishing sustainable, revenue-generating treatment centers capable of delivering IsoPet® consistently and safely. Each new clinic represents an investment in the Company’s long-term clinical network, with the potential to generate recurring product demand as treatment programs become established.

Vivos continues to work closely with its veterinary partners to advance each facility through the required milestones as efficiently as possible, while maintaining the standards necessary for regulatory compliance, clinical readiness, and quality patient care.

Expanding Clinical Adoption and Long-Term Commercial Opportunity

Vivos is also seeing increasing demand across its existing certified clinic network as more pet owners seek IsoPet® treatment for their animals. This growing demand supports continued utilization at established clinics and reinforces the opportunity to expand access through new facilities.

The addition of these four facilities reflects growing interest in IsoPet® among veterinary professionals and strengthens Vivos’ presence across multiple U.S. regions and veterinary specialties.

As participating clinics complete certification and begin treating patients, Vivos anticipates increased treatment capacity, broader geographic access, and additional opportunities for recurring IsoPet® product sales.

With domestic IsoPet® manufacturing capabilities established at the Company’s Applied Process Engineering Laboratory (APEL) in Richland, Washington, Vivos is building the production and clinical infrastructure necessary to support its expanding veterinary network. APEL is focused on reducing production costs to help Vivos reach break-even and advance toward profitability.

The Company’s focus remains on converting its growing clinic pipeline into fully operational treatment centers, increasing utilization across its certified network, and establishing IsoPet® as a scalable, revenue-generating business within veterinary oncology.

The continued expansion of the IsoPet® Animal Cancer Division supports Vivos’ broader strategy of growing commercial revenue while advancing its Precision Radionuclide Therapy™ platform.

About Vivos Inc.

Vivos Inc. is developing advanced Yttrium-90-based Precision Radionuclide Therapy™ (PRnT) treatments for tumors in both animals (IsoPet®) and humans (RadioGel®). The Company is committed to advancing targeted cancer therapies through precise, localized delivery of therapeutic radiation. IsoPet® is commercially available for veterinary use through appropriately licensed and certified facilities in the United States.

Forward-Looking Statements

This announcement contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements include expectations regarding clinic certifications, regulatory approvals, future treatment activity, commercial expansion, and revenue growth. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied due to regulatory timelines, operational requirements, market conditions, and other risks and uncertainties. Vivos Inc. undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Contact:

Vivos Inc. Investor Relations investors@vivosinc.com www.VivosInc.com