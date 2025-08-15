VitaTek Expands into Balloon Development Manufacturing

VitaTek is disrupting the medical device development manufacturing by providing EVERYTHING IN-HOUSE.

WOODBURY, Minn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#HealthcareInnovation--VitaTek, a leader in medical device development manufacturing everything in-house, today announced the installation and activation of a state-of-the-art Balloon Blow Mold Machine and Balloon Stretching Machine, further expanding the company’s “everything in-house” development manufacturing capabilities.

This strategic addition allows VitaTek to provide another capability to clients to further the mantra one proposal, one timeline, one project manager, one budget, one company to bring medical devices from napkin sketch to commercialization under one roof. Currently it does not exist in the market.

The new equipment enhances VitaTek’s ability to internally design, prototype, and manufacture a wide range of balloon components used in interventional therapies, diagnostics, and minimally invasive procedures. The upgrade positions the company to accelerate product timelines, reduce reliance on external suppliers, and maintain greater quality control throughout the R&D cycle.

“With the addition of this Balloon Blow Mold Machine and Balloon Stretching Machine, VitaTek is now able to develop balloons in the early phases of product development while reducing costs for clients by keeping everything in-house,” said Mohamed Mohamed, VitaTek’s Director of Engineering.

With this expansion, VitaTek gains precise control over balloon-forming parameters such as wall thickness, burst pressure, and dimensional tolerances, capabilities essential for the development of next-generation cardiovascular, endovascular, and structural heart devices.

“Why is medical device development manufacturing so expensive? Mostly due to hiring 8+ shops that equate to a game of telephone that greatly increases costs, delays, timelines, and frustration. There has to be a better way. VitaTek was created to remove the frustration of bringing medical devices to market by having EVERYTHING IN-HOUSE. We are excited and proud to offer balloon development manufacturing capability to our clients to help remove frustration in the marketplace,” said Jason Scherer, Founder, CEO.

“This is more than just a new piece of equipment,” added Mohamed. “It’s a reflection of our commitment to technical agility and empowering our teams to bring groundbreaking solutions to life — faster and smarter for our clients.”

About VitaTek

VitaTek is a medical device development manufacturing, company that brings an "Everything In-House" model to serve as an end-to-end partner in, designing, prototyping, developing, researching, regulatory, balloon, catheter, hydrophilic coating, tool and die mold, manufacturing, sterilization, website, merchant services, social media, marketing, and medical device sales team.

VitaTek helps inventors—whether they’re physicians, startup founders, universities, medical device companies, or strategic leaders—develop and bring groundbreaking medical devices to the market, faster.

Media Contact

Patrick Hodgdon

www.vitatek.io

VP of Marketing

patrick.hodgdon@vitatek.io

612-500-7433