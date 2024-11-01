Vistagen to Report Fiscal Year 2025 Second Quarter Results and Host Corporate Update Conference Call on November 7, 2024

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$VTGN #mentalhealth--Vistagen (NASDAQ: VTGN), a late clinical-stage company dedicated to pioneering neuroscience based on nose-to-brain neurocircuitry, today announced it will host a conference call and webcast on Thursday, November 7, 2024, at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) to report results for its fiscal year 2025 second quarter ended September 30, 2024, and provide a corporate update.





Event: Vistagen Fiscal Year 2025 Second Quarter Corporate Update Conference Call

Date: Thursday, November 7, 2024

Time: 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time)

US Dial-in (Toll-free): 1-800-717-1738

TOLL/International Dial-in: 1-646-307-1865

Conference ID: 1196845

Webcast: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1692083&tp_key=a59cae127b

An audio webcast of the conference call will also be available via the link provided above. Participants should access this webcast site 10 minutes before the start of the call. In addition, a telephone playback of the call will be available after approximately 5:00 p.m. Pacific Time (8:00 p.m. Eastern Time) on Thursday, November 7, 2024. To listen to the replay, call toll-free 1-844-512-2921 within the United States or 1-412-317-6671 when calling internationally (toll). Please use the replay access ID number 1196845.

About Vistagen

Headquartered in South San Francisco, CA, Vistagen (Nasdaq: VTGN) is a late clinical-stage company leveraging a deep understanding of nose-to-brain neurocircuitry to develop and commercialize a broad and diverse pipeline of intranasal product candidates called pherines. Each pherine product candidate in Vistagen’s neuroscience pipeline is designed to rapidly activate olfactory system and brain neurocircuitry to achieve desired therapeutic benefits and differentiated safety without requiring systemic absorption or direct activity on neurons in the brain. Vistagen’s neuroscience pipeline also includes an oral prodrug, AV-101, with potential to impact certain neurological conditions involving the NMDA receptor. Vistagen is passionate about developing transformative treatment options to improve the lives of individuals underserved by the current standard of care for multiple highly prevalent disorders, including social anxiety disorder, major depressive disorder, and vasomotor symptoms (hot flashes) associated with menopause.

