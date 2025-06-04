Virta Health Launches Industry-First Cost Guarantees, Promising 0% GLP-1 Utilization Trend and Guaranteed Weight Loss

In the face of skyrocketing costs, Virta sets new standard for employers and health plans aiming to address obesity and GLP-1 spending, with no financial risk

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Virta Health, a clinical leader in sustainable weight loss and diabetes reversal through a nutrition-first approach, today announced industry-first cost guarantees for weight loss. The guarantees eliminate financial risk for employers and health plans by ensuring Virta’s weight loss program pays for itself and reining in GLP-1 spending increases, which are rising 70–200% annually across the industry. Virta now commits to stopping these increases completely, delivering 0% GLP-1 utilization growth for employers offering this drug class for obesity, while also guaranteeing strong weight loss outcomes1.

The costs of GLP-1s for weight loss are projected to surpass $100 billion annually, putting enormous financial pressure on employers and health plans. In response, many organizations have chosen not to cover GLP-1s for weight loss at all, or in some cases, have discontinued coverage after costs spiraled out of control, leaving many members dissatisfied and without access to treatment.

Virta sets a new standard by combining outcomes-driven care with cost-conscious, responsible GLP-1 use—prioritizing nutrition and utilizing high quality, name brand medications only when clinically necessary. Virta is the only nutrition-based solution clinically proven to match or exceed GLP-1 weight loss, with members losing 13% on average at one year in a peer-reviewed, clinical trial—comparable to the 10–15% from drugs like semaglutide. This provides members with options to achieve lasting results with or without GLP-1s, and in turn enables employers and health plans to get the most out of their medication investment.

In addition, Virta offers flexible solutions that help organizations secure best-in-market pricing on GLP-1 medications—leveraging partnerships with Pharmacy Benefit Managers (PBMs) as well as direct access to pharmaceutical manufacturers’ consumer pricing.

Virta’s new cost guarantees include:

0% Year-over-Year Growth in GLP-1 Utilization with Guaranteed Weight Loss : For organizations offering GLP-1 coverage, Virta guarantees 0% year-over-year utilization increase, as measured by prescription volume, while also guaranteeing strong weight loss outcomes for all eligible members.

: For organizations offering GLP-1 coverage, Virta guarantees 0% year-over-year utilization increase, as measured by prescription volume, while also guaranteeing strong weight loss outcomes for all eligible members. 1:1 Claims Based ROI: Employers and health plans using Virta for nutrition-only Sustainable Weight Loss or Diabetes Reversal will see at least a dollar-for-dollar return in total cost of care savings, based on an analysis of medical and pharmacy claims—the gold standard for assessing economic impact in healthcare.

These are complemented by Virta’s industry-leading clinical guarantees, including a promise to deliver meaningful weight loss across entire enrolled populations through its Sustainable Weight Loss program with Responsible Prescribing. Virta is the only company to achieve comparable weight loss outcomes whether or not members are using GLP-1 medications—a testament to the effectiveness of its lifestyle-driven approach.

“These guarantees are a natural extension of our founding mission—to reverse chronic diseases like diabetes and obesity while reducing costs,” said Virta co-founder and CEO Sami Inkinen. “We’ve proven that it’s possible to achieve meaningful, sustainable weight loss with or without lifelong medication use. Now we’re taking the next step: fully aligning our incentives with our customers to help them control costs and deliver better outcomes at the same time.”

Virta’s 0% GLP-1 utilization trend guarantee, coupled with guaranteed weight loss outcomes, and 1:1 Claims Based ROI are the first of its kind in the industry, reflecting the company’s commitment to helping employers and health plans navigate the GLP-1 era while improving clinical outcomes and elevating the member experience.

To learn how Virta can reduce GLP-1 costs while delivering sustainable outcomes, visit https://www.virtahealth.com/weight-loss-and-glp-1s.

About Virta Health

Virta Health is a leader in diabetes reversal and sustainable weight loss. Through a combination of personalized nutrition, technology, and expert support, Virta empowers members to build longer, healthier lives—while reducing or eliminating the need for medications. Virta partners with the nation’s largest employers, payers, and pharmacy benefit managers to improve the health of their members while reducing costs. Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, Virta’s mission is to reverse diabetes and obesity in one billion people. For more information, visit www.virtahealth.com.

1Virta's performance guarantees are based on program design and do not inappropriately influence provider clinical decision-making. All medication decisions are made by healthcare providers using independent clinical judgment based on individual member needs. Member health and safety remain the primary consideration in all clinical decisions.

