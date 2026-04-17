Viral Vector Production (Research-use) Market Size to Surpass USD 8.51 Billion by 2035

According to Nova One Advisor, the global viral vector production (research-use) market size is calculated at 2.23 billion in 2025 and is projected to surpass USD 8.51 billion by 2035 with a remarkable CAGR of 14.33% from 2026 to 2035.

From academic benches to clinical pipelines, the viral vector production (research-use) market is experiencing a rapid transformation, shifting from manual methods to automated, AI-driven platforms that reduce production timelines from months to weeks. This evolution is powered by next-generation adeno-associated virus (AAV) and lentiviral systems, as well as synthetic DNA. It addresses purification bottlenecks, thereby accelerating preclinical validation of CAR-T and CRISPR therapies and bridging the gap between molecular discovery and commercial regenerative medicine.

Viral Vector Production (Research-Use) Market Key Insights:

· The Adeno-associated virus (AAV) segment led the market with a 23.6% share in 2025.

· The lentivirus vectors segment is anticipated to grow at a rapid pace, with a CAGR of 16.2% during the forecast period.

· The gene and cell therapy development segment held the largest market share at 27.5% in 2025.

· The vaccine development segment is projected to experience significant growth, with a CAGR of 14.1%.

· Downstream processing dominated with the highest revenue share of 53% in 2025.

· Upstream processing is expected to grow quickly, with a CAGR of 14.3% in the forecast period.

· The pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical segment contributed the largest revenue share at 17.4% in 2025.

· North America held the largest share of the viral vector production (research-use) market, accounting for 46.9% in 2025.

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Market Overview: Next-Generation Viral Vectors for Gene Delivery

The Viral Vector Production (Research-use) Market focuses on manufacturing modified viruses and is fueled by a growing pipeline in cell and gene therapy, cancer research, and innovative vaccine development. Researchers are increasingly seeking high-quality modified viruses, such as AAV and lentivirus, for preclinical research and development. This sector is critical for turning experimental therapies into clinical applications and is driven by the urgent need for scalable and customized genetic delivery vehicles to treat complex disorders.

Rapid Expansion of CRISPR Screening and Functional Genomics: Major Potential

The explosive growth of functional genomics is largely propelled by high-throughput, pooled CRISPR screening using lentivirus and AAV vectors. This allows researchers to quickly unlock gene functions related to drug resistance and disease. Suppliers like VectorBuilder and Addgene are providing high-quality, custom sgRNA libraries, helping to bridge the gap between laboratory research and clinical breakthroughs.

The Hidden Cost of Batch Processing: Major Limitations

Despite the soaring demand for AAV vectors, production faces significant challenges, including high costs and low consistency. Technical complexities and a lack of standardization lead to unreliable purity and unpredictable yields, hindering preclinical reproducibility. Additionally, the prohibitively high costs put considerable financial pressure on research institutions and smaller biotech firms.

Categories and Types of Viral Vectors

Integrating Viral Vectors (e.g., gammaretrovirus and lentivirus): These vectors integrate into the genome of the target cell, ensuring that the gene is replicated in daughter cells after mitosis. Non-Integrating Viral Vectors (e.g., adenovirus and adeno-associated virus): These remain episomal, meaning they do not integrate into the genome, which lowers the risk of oncogenesis. Non-Viral Vectors : This category includes methods like plasmid DNA, which do not involve viral particles.

In addition to these primary types, other viral vectors like alphavirus, herpesvirus, and vaccinia are also commonly used.

When selecting a viral vector, Dr. van der Loo emphasizes the importance of determining whether an integrating or non-integrating vector is required. For instance, if the target is a hematopoietic stem cell that needs to divide and produce numerous progenies, an integrating vector is preferable since the integrated gene will be passed on to the daughter cells. However, for non-dividing cells, a non-integrating vector is a better option.

Other factors to consider when choosing a viral vector include the specificity of the vector, the type of cells being targeted, and potential concerns regarding toxicity and genotoxicity.

Since the 2002 discovery that some patients treated with gammaretroviral vectors developed leukemia due to insertional mutagenesis, genotoxicity has remained a major safety concern for cell-based gene therapies. This issue is linked not only to integrating retroviral vectors but also to non-integrating vectors like AAV. While AAV vectors have shown low immunogenicity without causing acute side effects, they have triggered immunotoxicity in some clinical trials, which can hinder therapeutic effectiveness.

Finally, it's essential to assess both the in vitro and in vivo stability of the viral vector, as well as to develop safe and effective methods for producing and purifying the vector. This is where Dr. van der Loo and his team come into play.

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Report Scope of Viral Vector Production (Research-use) Market

Report Coverage Details Market Size in 2026 USD 2.56 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 8.51 Billion Growth Rate From 2026 to 2035 CAGR of 14.33% Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026 to 2035 Segments Covered By Vector Type, By Workflow, By Application, By End use Market Analysis (Terms Used) Value (USD Million/Billion) or (Volume/Units) Regional Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, MEA Key Companies Profiled Merck KGaA; Lonza; FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies.; Cobra Biologics Ltd; Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.; Waisman Biomanufacturing; Genezen; YPOSKESI, Inc; Advanced BioScience Laboratories, Inc. (ABL, Inc); Novasep Holdings SAS; Orgenesis Biotech Israel Ltd (formerly ATVIO Biotech ltd.); Vigene Biosciences, Inc.