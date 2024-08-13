Viral Vector And Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market Size to Reach USD 39.30 Bn By 2033

According to Nova One Advisor, the global viral vector and plasmid DNA manufacturing market size was valued at USD 6.19 billion in 2023 and is anticipated to reach around USD 39.30 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 20.3% from 2024 to 2033.

The increasing prevalence of genetic diseases is expected to drive the growth of the viral vector and plasmid DNA manufacturing market. the viral vector and plasmid DNA manufacturing market has witnessed a significant increase in expansion and partnership activities over the years, with various companies having been acquired by the bigger companies. The rising advancement in gene therapy is one of the primary factors enhancing the market, as the development of new gene therapies is significantly dependent on high-quality plasmid DNA and viral vectors.

In addition, improvements in manufacturing procedures have made it easier to produce plasmid DNA and viral vectors more efficiently at larger amounts, while also improving overall quality and reducing costs. There is exceptional demand for viral vectors in the market due to the increasing investments in gene and cell therapy research space. Leading to this, many companies are offering funds to enhance developments in the manufacturing procedures of viral vectors.

Viral Vector And Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market Key Takeaways

The U.S. viral vector and plasmid DNA manufacturing market size was exhibited at USD 2.94 billion in 2024 and is projected to hit around USD 15.30 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 20.1% during the forecast period 2024 to 2033.

North America dominated the market and accounted for 49.11% share in 2023.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region with a CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on the vector type, the adeno-associated virus (AAV) segment led the market with a largest revenue share of 20.13% in 2023.

The lentivirus segment is expected to grow at a significant CAGR over the forecast period.

Based on the workflow, the downstream processing segment dominated the market in 2023 with a largest revenue share of 53.83%.

Based on the workflow, the downstream processing segment dominated the market in 2023 with a largest revenue share of 53.83%.

Based on the application, the vaccinology segment dominated the market in 2023 with a largest revenue share of 22.45%.

The cell therapy

Based on the end use, the research institutes segment dominated the market with the largest revenue share of 58.76% in 2023.

The pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies’ segment is expected to grow significant CAGR over the forecast period.

Based on the disease, the cancer segment dominated the market in 2023 with a largest revenue share of 37.85%.

The genetic disorders are expected to register the significant CAGR during the forecast period.

Viral Vector and Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market at a Glance.

Increasing adoption of single-use tools combined with the use of suspension-based cell culture, increasing use of disposable equipment to improve flexibility and productivity, and increasing demand for vaccine development and advanced gene therapy are expected to drive market growth.

In addition, increasing investment in biopharmaceutical research and development, rising advancements in gene therapy, growing vaccine development, increasing demand for non-viral vectors, and increasing preference towards personalized medicine are further expected to enhance the growth of the viral vector and plasmid DNA manufacturing market during the forecast period.

The rising prevalence of genetic disorders fuels market growth.

The increasing prevalence of genetic illnesses such as muscular dystrophy, hemophilia, and cystic fibrosis is enhancing the demand for better gene therapy. Viral vector plasmid DNA synthesis is crucial in the development of these medicines due to its enabling therapeutic genes delivered to the cells of patients. There is a rising acknowledgment of gene therapy’s ability to treat previously untreatable illnesses, due to advances in genetic research and diagnostics. In addition, the increasing spending on biopharmaceutical research and development is a key advantage in the market. Academic institutions and biotechnology firms are investing significantly in the development of new gene vaccines and treatments. These factors are expected to enhance the growth of the viral vector and plasmid DNA manufacturing market during the forecast period.

Stringent Regulatory Requirements and supply chain disruptions may restrain market growth.

For gene therapy products, the FDA and other regulatory authorities require Good Manufacturing Practices. Addressing these criteria includes thorough continuous validation, rigorous quality control, and documentation of manufacturing processes. In addition, the supply chain for viral vector plasmid DNA manufacturing is capable of disruptions, which can affect the availability of reagents and materials. Natural disasters and geopolitical conflicts are all potential sources of supply chain delays and disruptions. These factors are expected to restrain the growth of the viral vector and plasmid DNA manufacturing market.

Adoption of Advanced Technologies to revolutionize market growth.

The market for viral vector plasmid DNA manufacturing is significantly embracing advanced technologies such as single-use solutions, continuous manufacturing, and automation. These advances increase scalability, lower production costs and improve efficiency. Automation helps in reducing human error and streamlines the manufacturing process while enhancing uniformity. These factors are expected to enhance the growth of the viral vector and plasmid DNA manufacturing market.

Increasing collaborations and partnerships to boost market growth.

Collaborations and partnerships between academic institutions, biotechnology firms, and pharmaceutical businesses are significantly common in viral vector plasmid DNA production. These strategic collaborations speed up research and development, enable resource pooling and improve access to advanced technologies. Stakeholders can more effectively solve regulatory and regulatory technological challenges, by pooling their knowledge and resources. These factors are further expected to enhance the growth of the viral vector and plasmid DNA manufacturing market.

Viral Vector and Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market Segments

By workflow type, the downstream processing segment led the market.

Based on the workflow, the downstream processing segment dominated the market in 2023 with a largest revenue share of 53.83%. leading to highly complicated processes carried out for purification and polishing of clinical products. Manufacturers are included in the development of novel economic downstream procedures to increase demand to meet the challenges related to conventional lab scale is expected to drive the growth of the downstream processing segment in the market.

By application type, the vaccinology segment led the market.

Based on the application, the vaccinology segment dominated the market in 2023 with a largest revenue share of 22.45%. The growing demand for vaccines for various diseases, such as infectious diseases and cancer enhances the market growth. Furthermore, the presence of government funding for vaccine development activities is further expected to accelerate the growth of the vaccinology segment in the market.

By Vector Type, the adeno-associated virus (AAV) segment led the market.

Based on the vector type, the adeno-associated virus (AAV) segment led the market with a largest revenue share of 20.13% in 2023. AAVs are in huge demand and their utilization in clinical trials is increasing rapidly as these viruses offer maximum precision in delivering the gene to the region of interest. The increasing adoption is due to clinical trials relating to the development of orthopedic and ocular gene therapy therapies exhibiting increased efficiency and efficacy. In August 2022, an article published in Springer stated that AAV-mediated gene therapy could prevent acquired hearing loss. Application of AAV is rising significantly across various therapeutic areas, thereby witnessing a boost in its adoption rate.

The lentivirus segment is expected to grow at a significant CAGR over the forecast period. Increasing use of lentiviral vectors in ongoing research areas, the research industry is focusing on advancements in these vectors. For instance, scientists are studying the potential of non-integrating lentiviral vectors (NILVs) as a tool to avoid insertional mutagenesis. NILVs can transduce both non-dividing and dividing cells. These vectors have potential applications in CAR-T cell therapy research. Furthermore, a recent study published in June 2022 stated that lentiviral vectors are being used to develop vaccines that specifically target dendritic cells and stimulate a powerful T-cell immune response. These factors are expected to support market growth in the forecast years.

By Disease, the cancer segment led the market.

Based on the disease, the cancer segment dominated the market in 2023 with a largest revenue share of 37.85%. According to Globocan, the number of new cancer cases is anticipated to reach 28.4 million within the next two decades, with a rise of 47% from 2020, owing to adoption of western lifestyle, high consumption of alcohol, smoking, poor diet choices, and physical inactivity. Growing number of cancer cases is projected to propel the demand for gene therapies to treat cancer patients, consequently, increasing demand for viral vectors and plasmid DNA for the development of these gene therapies.

The genetic disorders are expected to register the significant CAGR during the forecast period. Genetic disorders are the most focused area of application for gene therapy, with more than 10% of ongoing clinical trials directed toward the same. This makes gene therapy for genetic disorders one of the most crucial markets in the forecast years and it expected to support growth of viral vectors and plasmid DNA manufacturing market.

By End-use, the research institutes segment led the market.

Based on the end use, the research institutes segment dominated the market with the largest revenue share of 58.76% in 2023. Research activities carried out pertaining to improvement in vector production by research entities is driving the segment. For instance, in July 2021, Bluebird Bio and the Institute for Nanobiotechnology entered a research collaboration to develop novel technologies that boost the production of viral vectors for development of novel gene therapies. The researchers at Institute of Nanobiotechnology developed a highly effective and shelf-stable formulation of ready-to-dose form of DNA particles for producing viral vectors. Increasing number of such research collaborations are expected to fuel market growth.

The pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies segment is expected to grow significant CAGR over the forecast period. This can be attributed to continuous introduction of advanced therapies coupled with subsequent increase in the number of gene therapy-based research programs by pharmaceutical firms. The number of biotech companies that are employing vectors for therapeutics production continues to increase over time.

North America dominated the viral vector and plasmid DNA manufacturing market in 2023.

The market is driven by the increasing engagement of companies in product and research development in cell and gene therapy combined with a significant number of contract development organizations in North America. In the region, local companies are expanding their manufacturing facilities. The U.S. and Canada are the major countries in the market. The U.S. held the largest market share in the market due to the adoption of highly innovative manufacturing technologies for production and the presence of major market players such as CDMOs providing GMP manufacturing services.

· For instance, In July 2024, with the opening of a new state-of-the-art facility at Princeton Innovation West Campus in Hopewell, New Jersey, a New Jersey-based contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), ProBio Inc. announced the expansion of its plasmid DNA and viral vector manufacturing capabilities. This advanced facility served as the hub for North American operations and enhanced the capability of ProBio to support the manufacturing of life-changing gene and cell therapies in North America.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow fastest during the forecast period.

The rising technological advancements in gene therapy research and biotechnology research, rising prevalence of chronic diseases and genetic disorders, and increasing favorable regulatory initiatives and policies are expected to drive the growth of the viral vector and plasmid DNA manufacturing market in the region. In addition, increasing collaborations between industry players and research institutions are also driving the market and fostering innovation by facilitating technology transfer and knowledge exchange. China, India, Japan, and South Korea are the major countries in the market.

· For instance, In November 2023, South Korean conglomerate SK Group’s contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), SK Pharmteco Co., introduced two new viral vector platforms expected to save cost and time in the manufacturing of innovative gene and cell therapies (CGTs).

Viral Vector And Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market Top Key Companies:

The following are the leading companies in the viral vector and plasmid DNA manufacturing market. These companies collectively hold the largest market share and dictate industry trends. Financials, strategy maps & products of these viral vector and plasmid DNA manufacturing companies are analyzed to map the supply network.

Merck KGaA

Lonza

FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Cobra Biologics

Catalent Inc.

Wuxi Biologics

Takara Bio Inc.

Waisman Biomanufacturing

Genezen laboratories

Batavia Biosciences

Miltenyi Biotec GmbH

SIRION Biotech GmbH

Virovek Incorporation

BioNTech IMFS GmbH

Audentes Therapeutics

BioMarin Pharmaceutical

RegenxBio, Inc.

Viral vector and plasma DNA manufacturing market news

· In May 2024, Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE: CRL) announced the introduction of its Modular and Fast Track viral vector technology (tech) transfer frameworks. Based on decades of experience in viral vector contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), the Company has designed a systematic program to drive successful, accelerated process transfer to its Maryland-based viral vector center of excellence (CoE) in as little as nine months.

· In March 2024, a part of the Sartorius Group and a distinguished upstream solutions provider for biologic and cell and gene therapy production, Polyplus announced the introduction of a groundbreaking RepCap plasmid tailored for the production of adeno-associated virus vector 2 (AAV2), pPLUS® AAV-RC2. This launch was a significant addition to Polyplus’s portfolio and aligned with the company’s strategic direction to become a leading provider of critical raw materials for AAV production.

Viral Vector And Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market Report Segmentation

This report forecasts revenue growth at country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2021 to 2033. For this study, Nova one advisor, Inc. has segmented the Viral Vector And Plasmid DNA Manufacturing market.

By Type

Viral Vectors

Retroviruses Adenoviruses Adeno-associated viruses (AAVs) Lentiviruses Others

Plasmid DNA

By Workflow

Upstream Manufacturing

Vector Amplification & Expansion Vector Recovery/Harvesting

Downstream Manufacturing

Purification Fill Finish



By Application

Antisense & RNAi Therapy

Gene Therapy

Cell Therapy

Vaccinology

Research Applications

By End-use

Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical Companies

Research Institutes

By Disease

Cancer

Genetic Disorders

Infectious Diseases

Others

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

