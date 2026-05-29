Vimy Pharma Files Health Canada Submission for Generic Ozempic® (Semaglutide)

Canadian-made semaglutide program supports pharmaceutical sovereignty, domestic manufacturing capacity, and affordability.

TORONTO, May 28, 2026 /CNW/ - Vimy Pharma announced that it filed its Abbreviated New Drug Submission (ANDS) with Health Canada earlier this month for a generic version of Ozempic® (semaglutide injection), a widely used GLP-1 medicine for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

The submission represents a major milestone for Vimy Pharma and reflects the company's mission to help build a stronger, more resilient Canadian pharmaceutical sector through domestic manufacturing and increasing access to critical medicines.

"Canada has a unique opportunity to strengthen pharmaceutical sovereignty by expanding domestic manufacturing capacity for essential medicines," said David Suchon, Co-Founder & CEO of Vimy Pharma. "We believe reliable, affordable, and sustainable access to critical medicines starts with building and manufacturing more of what Canadians need here at home."

Vimy Pharma's semaglutide program is centered around Canadian production capabilities, including the company's partnership with Applied Pharma's Critical Medicines Production Centre in Edmonton, Alberta. The company believes the program aligns with Canada's growing focus on supply chain resilience and long-term life sciences investment.

"We are proud to contribute to that future by advancing a Canadian-made solution designed to improve access and affordability for patients," said Suchon.

Vimy Pharma's generic semaglutide product is expected to provide Canadians with a lower-cost alternative to branded GLP-1 therapies while supporting domestic pharmaceutical production and supply security.

About Vimy Pharma

Vimy Pharma is a Canadian pharmaceutical company focused on improving access to affordable medicines while strengthening domestic pharmaceutical manufacturing capacity and long-term supply resilience. The company is advancing a portfolio of essential medicines and generics designed to support patients, healthcare systems, and the Canadian life sciences sector.

www.vimypharma.com

SOURCE Vimy Pharma