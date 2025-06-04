SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

ViaDerma, Inc. Confirms Ongoing Operations and Commitment to Regulatory Compliance

June 4, 2025 | 
1 min read

LOS ANGELES, June 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ViaDerma, Inc. (OTC Expert Market: VDRM), a specialty pharmaceutical company, today announced that it remains fully operational and is actively working to complete its overdue annual and quarterly financial reports.

The company is not defunct and continues to pursue its business objectives. ViaDerma is currently exploring all strategic options to move the company forward in the most effective manner possible.

About ViaDerma, Inc.
ViaDerma, Inc. (OTC Expert Market: VDRM) is a publicly traded specialty pharmaceutical company committed to bringing new products to market and licensing its innovative transdermal drug delivery technology solutions to current leaders in the pharmaceutical industry in a wide variety of therapeutic areas. For more information, please visit: https://viaderma.com.

Any forecast of future performance is a "forward-looking statement" under securities laws. Such statements are included to allow potential investors the opportunity to understand management’s beliefs and opinions with respect to the future so that they may use such beliefs and opinions as one factor among many in evaluating an investment.

Contact information:
Investor Relations
Email: ir@viaderma.com
Phone: 310-734-6111


Southern California Regulatory
